Metallica’s Robert Trujillo says “possibilities are endless” for Las Vegas Sphere residency

Metallica's Robert Trujillo performs in 2018. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The bassist has discussed the potential for the band to play the state-of-the-art venue and revealed they've been in talks about it.

Robert Trujillo has teased that the "possibilities are endless" when it comes to Metallica playing the Las Vegas Sphere.

The bassist, who has been with the trash metal rockers since 2003, has addressed the rumours that the band could secure a residency at the incredible venue, which has so far played host to the likes of U2, Backstreet Boys and the Eagles.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation about the Enter Sandman rockers creating a visual spectacle at the venue, he admitted: "I’m already thinking like, imagine this, imagine that, imagine, you know, because Metallica’s music is so visual".

He added: "I mean, imagine a song like [1986 song] Orion and what you can do with that… The possibilities are endless.”

Trujillo went on to reveal that they weren't just thoughts in his own head and the band were indeed 'in talks' about the move.

“So for me, it’s again, like a dream come true," he added. "We’ll see what happens. I know we’re talking about it and hopefully this is gonna happen.”

Metallica: Orion (Turin, Italy - February 10, 2018)

It was previously reported that Metallica were rumoured to be "ready to ink a deal" for a residency at the venue for next year.

The Las Vegas publication Vital Vegas said that according to their sources, the heavy metal icons “could play Sphere in the fall of 2026” after they wrap up their M72 world tour, “but specifics haven’t been confirmed or announced yet.”

Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett previously said the band would love to play the venue, which he praised for "using technology to the "fullest".

Asked about the possibility recently, Hammett told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh, heck, yeah! That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Metallica will embark on new live dates next year. Picture: Tim Saccenti

Meanwhile, the Master of Puppets rockers are set to embark on UK & European tour dates next year.

The band released their album 72 seasons back in 2023 and they have been taking it out on their M72 world tour ever since.

The band - completed by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo - will kick off the string of shows at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on 9th May and bring their shows to a close with a duo of gigs at the UK's London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July 2026.

Supporting sets on the M72 tour will come from Pantera, Knocked Loose, Gojira and Avatar.

Metallica have also advertised "no repeat" weekends for shows where they are playing two dates, promising two nights with two different sets and two different opening acts.

Fans can also visit book "enhanced experiences" and find details on travel packages.

See Metallica's M27 2026 UK & European dates:

9th May – Athens, Olympic Stadium, Greece*

13th May – Bucharest, Arena Națională, Romania*

19th May – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski, Poland*

22nd May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

24th May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

27th – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

30th – Berlin, Olympiastadion, Germany*

3rd June – Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

11th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary+

13th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary*

19th June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

21st June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

25th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park, Scotland*

28th June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium, Wales*

3rd June – London, London Stadium, UK*

5th June – London, London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support

Metallica’s James Hetfield in The Thicket

