Metallica reportedly in talks for Las Vegas Sphere residency

The Enter Sandman rockers are rumoured to be next in line to sign a deal to perform a string of dates at the impressive venue.

Metallica are rumoured to be "ready to ink a deal" for a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere next year.

According to local publication Vital Vegas, the band are apparently eager to play the state-of-the-art venue, following in the footsteps of U2, Backstreet Boys, the Eagles and more.

The Sin City publication have added that according to their sources, the heavy metal icons “could play Sphere in the fall of 2026” after they wrap up their M72 world tour, “but specifics haven’t been confirmed or announced yet.”

Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett previously said the band would love to play the venue, which he praised for "using technology to the "fullest".

Asked about the possibility recently, Hammett told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh, heck, yeah! That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Meanwhile, the Enter Sandman rockers are set to embark on UK & European tour dates next year.

The band their album 72 seasons back in 2023 and they have been taking it out on tour with their M72 world tour ever since.

The band - completed by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo - will kick off the string of shows at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on 9th May and bring their shows to a close with a duo of gigs at the UK's London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July 2026.

Supporting sets on the M72 tour will come from Pantera, Knocked Loose, Gojira and Avatar.

The band have also advertised "no repeat" weekends for shows where they are playing two dates, promising two nights with two different sets and two different opening acts.

Fans can also visit book "enhanced experiences" and find details on travel packages.

Visit metallica.com/tour for more.

See Metallica's M27 2026 UK & European dates:

9th May – Athens, Olympic Stadium, Greece*

13th May – Bucharest, Arena Națională, Romania*

19th May – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski, Poland*

22nd May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

24th May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

27th – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

30th – Berlin, Olympiastadion, Germany*

3rd June – Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

11th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary+

13th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary*

19th June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

21st June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

25th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park, Scotland*

28th June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium, Wales*

3rd June – London, London Stadium, UK*

5th June – London, London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support

