Metallica share new Master of Puppets lyric video amid Stranger Things success

Metallica frontman James Hetfield with new Master of Puppets lyric video inset. Picture: 1.Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images 2. YouTube/Metallica

By Jenny Mensah

James Hetfield and co have shared a lyric video for the 1986 anthem following its success on the Netflix series.

Metallica have shared new visuals for their Master Of Puppets track.

The 1986 head-banger from the album of the same name experienced a resurgence thanks to the release of Stranger Things season 4 this year and now the band have served all their new fans with a fresh video.

The energetic video combines plenty of fitting imagery, with lightning flashes, crosses and puppeteers hands galore.

Watch the official lyric video for Master of Puppets here:

The song is featured prominently in the Netflix series when Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson used his guitar to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home.

We've since been given insight into some prep that went into the scene, with the showrunners sharing a clip with the caption "practice makes perfect".

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Watch the epic scene with Eddie's solo here:

Shortly after the scene aired, James Hetfield showed his appreciation on the internet and praised the Stranger Things showrunners for incorporating it such a pivotal way.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

They added: "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?



"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

