Metallica announce M72 2026 UK & European tour dates

Metallica will embark on new live dates next year. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

The Enter Sandman rockers have plotted fresh tour dates for next year, with dates in London and more.

Metallica have announced the details of their 2026 UK & European tour.

James Hetfield released their album 72 seasons back in 2023 and they have been taking it out on tour with their M72 world tour ever since.

Now, the Enter Sandman rockers have announced tour dates for next year, with 16 new shows announced across nine countries next year.

The band - completed by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo - will kick off the string of shows at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on 9th May and bring their shows to a close with a duo of gigs at the UK's London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July 2026.

Supporting sets on the M72 tour will come from Pantera, Knocked Loose, Gojira and Avatar.

The band have also advertised "no repeat" weekends for shows where they are playing two dates, promising two nights with two different sets and two different opening acts.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on general sale on Friday 30th May with Fan Club pre-sales starting on Tuesday 27th May.

Fans can also visit here to book "enhanced experiences" and find details on travel packages at metallicatravel.com.

Visit metallica.com/tour for more.

See Metallica's M27 2026 UK & European dates:

9th May – Athens, Olympic Stadium, Greece*

13th May – Bucharest, Arena Națională, Romania*

19th May – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski, Poland*

22nd May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

24th May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

27th – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

30th – Berlin, Olympiastadion, Germany*

3rd June – Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

11th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary+

13th June – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary*

19th June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

21st June – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

25th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park, Scotland*

28th June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium, Wales*

3rd June – London, London Stadium, UK*

5th June – London, London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support

Metallica: Lux Æterna (Official Music Video)

