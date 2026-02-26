Metallica announce 2026 Life Burns Faster residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Metallica will embark on the string of dates this autumn. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

The Enter Sandman rockers are next in a line-up of huge acts to play the state-of-the-art venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metallica are set for a live residency at the Las Vegas Sphere for 2026.

The Enter Sandman rockers will play an eight-date stint dubbed Life Burns Faster at the state-of-the-art venue in Sin City.

James Hetfield and co will play the immersive venue across four weeks in October, continuing on with a tradition of a "No Repeat Weekend" setlist.

Double and single night tickets go go on general sale at 10am PT next Friday 6th March. Fans can register here to find more information on the pre-sales, plus enhanced packages and more.

U2 were cited as a huge inspiration for the dates, with Lars Ulrich - the band's Metallica co-founder and drummer -said of the announcement: “About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!

“This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next-level!”

Read more:

Previously guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke about the possibility of the band playing dates, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Meanwhile bassist Robert Trujillo said: "The possibilities are endless.”

The band will join a host of acts to play the immersive venue such as No Doubt, Backstreet Boys, Eagles and more.

Watch the official trailer for Metallica’s Las Vegas Sphere residency and find out the full list of dates below.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere in Las Vegas (Trailer)

See Metallica's Life Burns Faster Sphere dates for 2026:

1st and 3rd of October

15th and 17th October

22nd and 24th October

29th and 31st October

Metallica carpool karaoke

Read more: