Metallica announce 72 Seasons album and 2023-2024 tour dates: How to buy tickets

Metallica have announced a new album and world tour. Picture: Getty/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Enter Sandman rockers have shared the details of their new album and a mammoth world tour. Find out how you can be there.

Metallica have announced the details of their first studio album in six years, 72 seasons, and an accompanying world tour. featuring "special weekend gigs with no repeat sets".

James Hetfield and co will release the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired... to Self-Destruct this year and they’ve shared a taste of what to expect from the LP with new song, Lux Æterna alongside a striking new video.

The album is set for release on 14th April 2023, but where will Metallica play on their M72 2023-2024 dates and when do tickets go on sale?

Find out where Metallica are headed on their world tour and how to buy tickets.

What are Metallica's 2023-2024 UK dates?

Metallica will play two headline dates at Download Festival 2023, where they have promised two no repeat sets.

8th June 2023: Download Festival - Castle Donington

10th June 2023: Download Festival - Castle Donington

When are tickets on sale?

Ticket packages for Download Festival 2023 are on sale now.

What are Metallica’s 2023-2023 M72 World Tour dates?

27th April 2023: Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

29th April 2023: Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

17th May 2023: Paris, FR @ Stade de France

19th May 2023: Paris, FR @ Stade de France

26th May 2023: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

28th May 2023: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

16th June 2023: Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium

18th June 2023: Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium

4th August 2023: E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

6th August 2023: E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

11th August 2023: Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique

13th August 2023: Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique

18th August 2023: Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

20th August 2023: Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

25th August 2023: Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

27th August 2023: Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

1st September 2023: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

3rd September 2023: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

3rd November 2023: St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

5th November 2023: St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

10th November 2023: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

12th November 2023: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

2024:

24th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

26th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

7th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium

9th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium

14th June 2024: Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

16th June 2024:Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

5th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

7th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

12th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

14th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

2nd August 2024: Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

4th August 2024: Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

9th August 2024: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

11 August 2024: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

16th August 2024: Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

18th August 2024: Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

23rd August 2024: Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

25th August 2024: Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

30th August 2024: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

1st September 2024: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

20th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

22nd September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

26th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

29th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

How to buy tickets for Metallica's 2023-2024 world tour:

Visit Metallica's official website for details on how to buy tickets for each part of the world.

Who's supporting Metallica on their world tour?

Support acts for Metallica's dates include Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat, Pantera and Greta Van Fleet. Visit Metallica's official website for details of which act will appear at which date.

