Metallica announce 72 Seasons album and 2023-2024 tour dates: How to buy tickets
29 November 2022, 13:13 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 13:16
The Enter Sandman rockers have shared the details of their new album and a mammoth world tour. Find out how you can be there.
Metallica have announced the details of their first studio album in six years, 72 seasons, and an accompanying world tour. featuring "special weekend gigs with no repeat sets".
James Hetfield and co will release the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired... to Self-Destruct this year and they’ve shared a taste of what to expect from the LP with new song, Lux Æterna alongside a striking new video.
The album is set for release on 14th April 2023, but where will Metallica play on their M72 2023-2024 dates and when do tickets go on sale?
Find out where Metallica are headed on their world tour and how to buy tickets.
What are Metallica's 2023-2024 UK dates?
Metallica will play two headline dates at Download Festival 2023, where they have promised two no repeat sets.
8th June 2023: Download Festival - Castle Donington
10th June 2023: Download Festival - Castle Donington
When are tickets on sale?
Ticket packages for Download Festival 2023 are on sale now.
What are Metallica’s 2023-2023 M72 World Tour dates?
- 27th April 2023: Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
- 29th April 2023: Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
- 17th May 2023: Paris, FR @ Stade de France
- 19th May 2023: Paris, FR @ Stade de France
- 26th May 2023: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
- 28th May 2023: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
- 16th June 2023: Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium
- 18th June 2023: Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium
- 4th August 2023: E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- 6th August 2023: E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- 11th August 2023: Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique
- 13th August 2023: Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique
- 18th August 2023: Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- 20th August 2023: Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- 25th August 2023: Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- 27th August 2023: Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- 1st September 2023: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- 3rd September 2023: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- 3rd November 2023: St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
- 5th November 2023: St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
- 10th November 2023: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
- 12th November 2023: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
2024:
- 24th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
- 26th May 2024: Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
- 7th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium
- 9th June 2024: Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium
- 14th June 2024: Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
- 16th June 2024:Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
- 5th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
- 7th July 2024: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
- 12th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- 14th July 2024: Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- 2nd August 2024: Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- 4th August 2024: Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- 9th August 2024: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- 11 August 2024: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- 16th August 2024: Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
- 18th August 2024: Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
- 23rd August 2024: Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
- 25th August 2024: Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
- 30th August 2024: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
- 1st September 2024: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
- 20th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
- 22nd September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
- 26th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
- 29th September 2024: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
How to buy tickets for Metallica's 2023-2024 world tour:
Visit Metallica's official website for details on how to buy tickets for each part of the world.
Who's supporting Metallica on their world tour?
Support acts for Metallica's dates include Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat, Pantera and Greta Van Fleet. Visit Metallica's official website for details of which act will appear at which date.
