Mercury Prize announces ceremony date & move to Newcastle for 2025

Mercury Prize will come to Newcastle this year. Picture: Newcastle City Council

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious award ceremony has confirmed that it will take place on the Toon this year.

The Mercury Prize has announced its ceremony date and new host city for 2025, Newcastle, in partnership with Newcastle City Council and The North East Combined Authority.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates the year's outstanding British and Irish albums, will take place on Thursday 16th October at the Newcastle Utilita Arena.

The award show will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists with the evening culminating in the crowning of the overall winner and a live encore.

The shortlisted 12 albums will be announced on Wednesday 10th September and tickets to the awards ceremony are available to buy here.

To celebrate the event Generator - the North’s leading music development agency and Lead Industry Partner for the Mercury Prize - will coordinate a dynamic, week-long regional fringe programme in the lead up to the awards, "celebrating the depth and diversity of Northern talent while creating new opportunities for local artists, venues, and communities".

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking moment for the Mercury Prize. We and our label community are committed to celebrating and providing the opportunity to showcase talent from all over the UK. Previous Mercury Prize winners and Album of the Year artists have consistently demonstrated this breadth of talent that is uniquely homegrown. Newcastle-upon-Tyne is a true music city and we are excited to work with our partners at The City of Newcastle & North East Combined Authority to deliver this inaugural moment and a memorable Mercury Prize 2025.”

YolanDa Brown OBE DL, BPI Chair said: “Since joining the BPI as Chair, I have held an ambition to see the Mercury Prize hosted outside of London, in part to reflect the exciting diverse breadth of human artistry that is thriving all around the country. I feel a special connection with Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and the wonderful music fans there, who I know will be absolutely thrilled that their beloved city will be hosting this premier music awards event for the first time. The anticipation will be immense, marking the culmination of an incredible year for the city with football and now in music.”

Cllr Karen Kilgour, Leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “The fact that Newcastle has been chosen as the first location for the prestigious Mercury Prize to ever be held outside of London speaks volumes of the growing strength of the music industry in the city and wider city region. I am biased of course, but this is the best city in the world and it is no surprise to me that there is global interest in Newcastle. “We’ve just shown what Newcastle is capable of with one of the biggest and best MOBO Awards, which went far beyond an awards ceremony with a vast array of opportunities and exhibitions to showcase the diversity of musical talent in the region while providing industry experience opportunities to hundreds of young people. The Mercury Prize needed no further evidence that Newcastle was the place to hold this prestigious industry event. “Hosting the Mercury Prize is a real privilege, and another string to the bow for Newcastle following the MOBOs, the announcement of Warner Music UK’s ambitions to create a state-of-the-art recording studio here, and plans to make Newcastle and Gateshead a Music City. While other cities are renowned for past icons of music, Newcastle is looking to the future and our growing reputation for emerging talents and industry investment is testament to that.”

Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Bringing the Mercury Prize to the North East is yet another fantastic accolade that builds on our proud cultural history and strengthens our reputation as a region of culture.

“The success of artists like Sam Fender shows what is possible for young musicians in our region and hosting the Mercury Prize in the North East gives us the opportunity to showcase our home-grown talent.

“Our region’s cultural offer is strong, and steeped in the pride and creativity of our people, places and industrial heritage. This event is testament to that and will help our region stand tall on the national and international stage.”

Mick Ross, CEO of Generator said: "We’re proud to be the Lead Industry Partner for the Mercury Prize’s move to Newcastle, working closely with Newcastle City Council, the North East Combined Authority, and regional partners to bring this opportunity to the table. We can’t wait to share plans for a week-long fringe programme that will put a global spotlight on our incredible city and showcase the raw talent, passion, and creativity that drive our community. Following the MOBOs, Music City initiatives, Sonic Futures, the Northern Music Export Office, and our partnerships with EMI North and Warner, this moment cements the North East’s position as the new home of the Northern music industry, leading the way for a stronger, more sustainable future in music, culture, and creativity.”

English Teacher at Mercury Music Awards 2024. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

English Teacher took home the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas.

The Leeds band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - who formed in 2020 beat out stiff competition from the likes of Charli XCX's BRAT, Barry Can't Swim' When Will We Land? and The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy.

