Martin Compston and Gordon Smart are launching a new podcast!

Martin Compston and Gordon Smart. Picture: Press

The Line Of Duty star and journalist and former Radio X presenter are joining forces for a impossible challenges: how will they get on?

Restless Natives is a cult Scottish film from 1985 featuring resourceful rascals – The Clown & The Wolfman - who take on the ambitious task of holding-up tourist buses in the Highlands…

It's also the name of a brand new podcast, which is set to launch on Global Player this week, in which Gordon Smart and Martin Compston get into the spirit of the film by setting themselves lofty ambitions and heading off in pursuit of tasks and goals they have absolutely no chance of ever achieving.

"It's kind of something that's been bubbling away for a few years," Martin told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "There's been a lot of drunken talk about it over the years."

Restless Natives Podcast. Picture: Global

The idea was inspired by Compston's work at the Ardgowan Hospice in his hometown of Greenock. As a patron, he's put on a show featuring the likes of Frankie Boyle, Example and The View. Now, he and Gordon want to put on a festival for about 5,000 people.

"It's gonna be more than a podcast," hopes the actor. "It could maybe be a documentary, a festival, a whisky at some point. There's a lot going into it, just a lot of nonsense, really."

"We'll fall flat on our faces, regularly," adds Gordon. "There'll be a recurrent theme with some of the missions, but they're completely unachievable."

One of the other challenges the duo are lining up is very topical, says Smart. "Scotland haven't been in the World Cup since 1998, so Martin and I have decided we need to go to the World Cup final. We've got to be resourceful. Are you the Clown or are you the Wolfman? That's the spirit."

The first episode of Restless Natives arrives on Global Player on Wednesday, 10th August, but you can sample the trailer right now.

Join Martin and Gordon as they recount some of their ridiculous scrapes and adventures from the past while they plan even more ambitious, unreachable schemes for the future.

As the film once said: “Is this the end of the story or a beginning of a legend?”