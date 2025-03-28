Machine Gun Kelly announces birth of first child with Megan Fox: "She's finally here!"

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Instagram/machinegunkelly

MGK announced the news on Instagram this week that Megan Fox has given birth to a baby girl.

Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that he and Megan Fox have welcomed their first child together.

The rock-rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to social media to confirm that his partner Megan Fox has given birth to a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, the Bloody Valentine singer shared a black and white video of himself holding tiny hands, alongside the caption: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed".

Fans and fellow musicians rushed to congratulate MGK in the comments, with many gushing over the rocker becoming a "girl dad" for the second time, while one said: "hope mommy and baby are both healthy".

The Hollywood actress has yet to comment on her own social media, but she led the announcement pregnant of her pregnancy Monday 11th November 2024 by sharing a duo of photos on Instagram.

The first image saw the Transformers star posing nude while covered in black liquid, while the second showed a positive pregnancy test in black and white.

She captioned the striking post: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," in reference to losing their first child together.

MGK acknowledged the special announcement by writing on X: "11.11".

Megan Fox already shares three sons with actor Brian Austin Green; Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014) and Journey River Green (born 2016).

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker (born 2009) with his ex Emma Cannon.

MGK and Fox met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May of last year when Fox starred in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine.

The pair have been known for their intense relationship ever since, which has been filled with PDA, poems and even blood pacts.

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine [Official Video]

