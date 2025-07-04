Radio X teams up with The Maccabees for Yala! Records stage at All Points East 2025

The Maccabees are set for a London reunion date. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The much-loved band will play a reunion show at the East London festival in August, with new acts announced for the specially-curated stage.

The Maccabees have announced the Radio X Presents YALA! Records Stage for their headline show at All Points East 2025.

The beloved indie outfit - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - are set to play what promises to be a triumphant reunion show at the east London festival on 24th August and now they've shared the details of a specially curated stage in collaboration with Radio X.

The Yala! Records Stage - named after the label co-created by the band's guitarist Felix White and independent music publicist Morad Khokar - will be hosted by none other than Radio X's John Kennedy - with Warmduscher, The Futureheads, Willie J Healey, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and GB on the bill.

The full line-up for The Maccabees' show at All Points East on Sunday 24th August. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, additional acts have have been confirmed for the date at the Victoria Park festival, including Hamish Hawk, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Folk Bitch Trio, Westside Cowboy, Sex Week and Slow Fiction

They join an exciting line-up of previously announced acts, Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning, The Cribs, CMAT, Black Country New Road, Everything Everything and more.

To buy tickets, visit http://apefe.st/themaccabeestickets.

More info on the All Points East shows: www.allpointseastfestival.com

Read more:

Felix White previously said of their much-anticipated homecoming date: “In the intervening years, we’ve been to All Points East a lot, separately. It’s become a bit of a landmark festival for us, always checking who’s on the line-up. I’d go and have a great time throughout the day, but there was always this pinch of regret watching headliners that we could’ve done it ourselves one day too.

"I thought that moment had passed, and it was something I was prepared to come to terms with, that I was always going to miss. I think we’re all kind of shocked and excited that we get to do it together again.”

The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

All Points East Festival 2024 saw headline performances the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Loyle Carner and The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie plus played host to All Points East presents Field Day, which saw Justice at the top of the bill.

