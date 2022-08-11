Watch Louis Theroux, Amelia Dimoldenberg & Jason Derulo in Jiggle Jiggle video

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Louis Theroux and Jason Derulo in Jiggle Jiggle video. Picture: YouTube/Jason Derulo

By Jenny Mensah

The novelty track, which features audio of Theroux rapping on Amelia's Chicken Shop Date was auto-tuned by Duke & Jones and went viral on TikTok.

Louis Theroux, Amelia Dimoldenbrg and Jason Derulo have starred in a music video for Jiggle Jiggle.

The viral rap broke the Internet, after Amelia 'Dimz' Dimoldenbrg interviewed the British broadcaster as part of her Chicken Shop Date series asking him if he remembered the rap from one of his Weird Weekends episodes.

When Theroux recited his rap word for word, the moment was remixed and auto-tuned by British producing duo Duke & Jones in a video which has amassed over 8.2 million views to date.

If that wasn't viral enough, the version was then used across millions of videos on social media, making Louis Theroux and Amelia D household names across the globe.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the ditty has now been turned into a full-length single with TikTok addict and US superstar Jason Derulo now on board.

Watch the glossy official video below, which sees Amelia and Louis driving around in a Fiat and ordering... you guessed it... chicken!

Watch Louis and Amelia's original Chicken Shop Date and re-live the moment he recites his now world-famous rap from 2:27 minutes in.

Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Dates have seen her interview everyone from Ed Sheeran to Aitch - who she had a short-lived romance with.

The YouTuber and social media personality also told Radio X who she'd rather interview in her series out of the famous Oasis brothers.

Asked at the 2022 NME Awards if she'd get Liam Gallagher on her series, she replied: "Oh my. I've tried! I've tried to get Liam Gallagher and failed."

Asked who she'd choose out of him and his brother Noel, she hardly hesitated, replying: "Liam," adding: "Sorry that was quick!"

Also on her hit list were Sam Fender and Bring Me The Horizon, who closed out the awards ceremony, but she did stress "there's a lot of them".

