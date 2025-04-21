Live Forever by Oasis named Radio X Best Of British with B&Q 2025

On Air Now
21 April 2025
The 1994 track retains its place as the ultimate British song ahead of the long-awaited Oasis tour this summer.
This Easter Monday (21st April), Radio X listeners have crowned Live Forever by Oasis as the best British song of all time, ahead of the band’s highly-anticipated reunion tour this summer.
Voted for by Radio X listeners in the station’s 10th annual Best Of British with B&Q poll, Live Forever tops the list for the third year in a row as one of four Oasis tracks making up the top 10, alongside Don’t Look Back In Anger, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova.
Oasis - Live Forever (Official HD Remastered Video)
Queen’s iconic 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody is named second in the list for a consecutive year, while The Stone Roses’ I Am The Resurrection moves up one place to fourth. The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter jumps up two places to sixth, and Geordie hero Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under re-enters the top 10, moving up five places into seventh.
Arctic Monkeys’ 505 and Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black make up the rest of the top 10, coming in ninth and tenth respectively.
Radio X Best Of British 2025 Top 10
Ahead of kicking off their world tour this summer, Oasis dominate the Best Of British poll as the most popular artist with 16 entries – two more than last year – with fan favourites like The Masterplan, Morning Glory and Wonderwall all making it into the top 100.
Behind Oasis are Arctic Monkeys with eight tracks in total, followed closely by The Stone Roses with seven, who also had this year’s highest climber - Fools Gold, jumping up 68 places to 11th place!
Marking the release of his third album, People Watching, Sam Fender’s roaring title track People Watching is this year’s highest new entry, debuting at number 21 on the list. Other new entries for 2025 include Amy Winehouse’s Rehab at 57, Blossoms’ Gary at 59, and The Beatles’ 1968 album track While My Guitar Gently Weeps at 85.
Led Zeppelin’s rock classic Stairway To Heaven re-enters the list this year, as does Kasabian’s Club Foot, Radiohead’s Fake Plastic Trees, and Skunk Anansie’s Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good).
Manchester was the most represented city on the list for the second year running, with 34 songs from 11 different Greater Manchester-based artists, including The Smiths, Joy Division and Oasis. In comparison, 17 songs from 10 different London artists feature on the final poll, such as David Bowie, The Clash and Florence + The Machine.
