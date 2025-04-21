Live Forever by Oasis named Radio X Best Of British with B&Q 2025

Liam and Noel Gallagher have triumphed for a record-breaking fifth time in our annual poll. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

The 1994 track retains its place as the ultimate British song ahead of the long-awaited Oasis tour this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The Manchester band dominate the top 100 of the 10th annual Radio X Best Of British with B&Q poll, with 16 tracks

Geordie hero Sam Fender’s People Watching is this year’s highest new entry

This Easter Monday (21st April), Radio X listeners have crowned Live Forever by Oasis as the best British song of all time, ahead of the band’s highly-anticipated reunion tour this summer.

Voted for by Radio X listeners in the station’s 10th annual Best Of British with B&Q poll, Live Forever tops the list for the third year in a row as one of four Oasis tracks making up the top 10, alongside Don’t Look Back In Anger, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova.

Oasis - Live Forever (Official HD Remastered Video)

Queen’s iconic 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody is named second in the list for a consecutive year, while The Stone Roses’ I Am The Resurrection moves up one place to fourth. The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter jumps up two places to sixth, and Geordie hero Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under re-enters the top 10, moving up five places into seventh.

Arctic Monkeys’ 505 and Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black make up the rest of the top 10, coming in ninth and tenth respectively.

Listen to the Radio X Best Of British with B&Q playlist here. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Best Of British 2025 Top 10

Oasis - Live Forever (NON-MOVER) Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (NON-MOVER) Oasis - Slide Away (UP 1 PLACE) The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection (UP 1 PLACE) Oasis - Champagne Supernova (UP 4 PLACES) The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (UP 2 PLACES) Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (UP 5 PLACES) Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger (UP 2 PLACES) Arctic Monkeys - 505 (DOWN 3 PLACES) Amy Winehouse - Back To Black (UP 53 PLACES)

Ahead of kicking off their world tour this summer, Oasis dominate the Best Of British poll as the most popular artist with 16 entries – two more than last year – with fan favourites like The Masterplan, Morning Glory and Wonderwall all making it into the top 100.

Behind Oasis are Arctic Monkeys with eight tracks in total, followed closely by The Stone Roses with seven, who also had this year’s highest climber - Fools Gold, jumping up 68 places to 11th place!

Oasis have the most entries in the Radio X Best Of British 2024 chart. Picture: James Fry / Getty Images

Marking the release of his third album, People Watching, Sam Fender’s roaring title track People Watching is this year’s highest new entry, debuting at number 21 on the list. Other new entries for 2025 include Amy Winehouse’s Rehab at 57, Blossoms’ Gary at 59, and The Beatles’ 1968 album track While My Guitar Gently Weeps at 85.

Sam Fender has the highest new entry this year with his track People Watching. Picture: Press

Led Zeppelin’s rock classic Stairway To Heaven re-enters the list this year, as does Kasabian’s Club Foot, Radiohead’s Fake Plastic Trees, and Skunk Anansie’s Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good).

Manchester was the most represented city on the list for the second year running, with 34 songs from 11 different Greater Manchester-based artists, including The Smiths, Joy Division and Oasis. In comparison, 17 songs from 10 different London artists feature on the final poll, such as David Bowie, The Clash and Florence + The Machine.

More headlines from Radio X Best Of British with B&Q 2025

2025’S HIGHEST NEW ENTRY: Sam Fender – People Watching , in at Number 21

, in at Number 21 THIS YEAR’S HIGHEST CLIMBER: The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold ; up 68 places to Number 11

; up 68 places to Number 11 THIS YEAR’S HIGHEST FALLER: Wet Leg – Wet Dream ; down 75 places to Number 99

; down 75 places to Number 99 MOST NEW ENTRIES are from Blossoms , with a pair of new tracks Perfect Me and Gary

are from , with a pair of new tracks and NEWEST SONG is Sam Fender – People Watching , released in November 2024

is , released in OLDEST SONG is once again The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black from May 1966.

is once again from OASIS ARE AGAIN THE MOST POPULAR ACT: 16 entries this year (two more than last year!)

16 entries this year (two more than last year!) Arctic Monkeys have 8 entries followed by The Stone Roses with 7 songs

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk