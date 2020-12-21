Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year
21 December 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 14:07
We have special playlists and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2020. See the highlights from the schedule here.
Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard
Christmas Eve Thursday 24 December, 11pm
The British rock band played a special show for Radio X in November - listen highlights from the gig at London's Clapham Grand to take you into Christmas Day.
The Chris Moyles Christmas Show
Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 6.30am
Spend Christmas morning with Chris, Dom, Pippa, James, Matt and the rest of the regulars!
Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning Special
Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 9am
Toby takes you through Christmas morning with some great tunes and a very special festive guest...
Johnny Vaughan's Christmas Lunch
Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 12pm
On the Johnny Vaughan Christmas Day Thang there'll be The RadioXmas Quiz, festive chat with Jeremy Clarkson and the team look back at their 2020 predictions.
The Radio X Indie Christmas Night
Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 12pm
Rich Wolfenden has a special Christmas Day playlist of rock 'n' roll floor-fillers.
John Kennedy's X-Posure Big Ones
Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 11pm
Boxing Day Saturday 26 December, 11pm
The most trusted man in music continues his look back at the best new artists of the past twelve months with the second part of his 2020 countdown.
Johnny Vaughan rages about the World Cup qualifiers 😂
Johnny Vaughan tears into the World Cup qualifiers 😂Posted by Radio X on Sunday, December 20, 2020
The Kickabout Christmas Special
Boxing Day Saturday 26 December, 11am
Sport doesn't sleep, and neither does The Kickabout (that would be impossible, it's a radio show). Johnny & Gav will keep you entertained with a festive dribble around the world of sport, and they're hoping for a visit from Santa Claus/Tarrant.
Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby
Sunday 27 December, 8am
Escape the festive tedium with some horrible death metal and stories about Richard & Judy in 1997, courtesy of Ed and Matthew.
Danny Wallace
Sunday 27 December, 11am
Danny and the Important Broadcast team forage through the remains of 2020 and look back at the silly bits that you might have missed amongst everything else!
The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night
New Year's Eve, Thursday 31 December, 4pm to 6am
Let Radio X help you say farewell to the awful year of 2020 and take you into 2021 with some non-stop indie bangers. Dan Gasser, George Godfrey, Rich Wolfenden and Mikey Lavin will be your hosts, so let them know you're listening and what you want to hear @RadioX on twitter or 83936 on the text.
Radio X Record Of The Year
New Year's Eve Thursday 31 December, 1pm
Join Polly James as she counts down the Top 10 best new songs of 2020 - as voted by YOU.
Radio X Chilled On New Year's Day
New Year's Day Friday 1 January, 6am to 11pm
After the Indie Night comes to a close, you'll need to wind down... so Radio X will be serving up some of the best chilled-out, down-tempo tunes around to ease you into 2021. Elspeth Pierce, Dan O'Connell, Polly James, Dan Gasser and Rich Wolfenden will have the music you want to hear all through New Year's Day.