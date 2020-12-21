Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

We have special playlists and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2020. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Christmas Eve Thursday 24 December, 11pm

The British rock band played a special show for Radio X in November - listen highlights from the gig at London's Clapham Grand to take you into Christmas Day.

The Chris Moyles Christmas Show

Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 6.30am

Spend Christmas morning with Chris, Dom, Pippa, James, Matt and the rest of the regulars!

Toby Tarrant. Picture: Radio X

Toby Tarrant's Christmas Morning Special

Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 9am

Toby takes you through Christmas morning with some great tunes and a very special festive guest...

The Johnny Vaughan 4 Til 7 Thang at Christmas last year. Picture: Radio X

Johnny Vaughan's Christmas Lunch

Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 12pm

On the Johnny Vaughan Christmas Day Thang there'll be The RadioXmas Quiz, festive chat with Jeremy Clarkson and the team look back at their 2020 predictions.

Rich Wolfenden. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X Indie Christmas Night

Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 12pm

Rich Wolfenden has a special Christmas Day playlist of rock 'n' roll floor-fillers.

John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

John Kennedy's X-Posure Big Ones

Christmas Day Friday 25 December, 11pm

Boxing Day Saturday 26 December, 11pm

The most trusted man in music continues his look back at the best new artists of the past twelve months with the second part of his 2020 countdown.

Johnny Vaughan rages about the World Cup qualifiers 😂 Johnny Vaughan tears into the World Cup qualifiers 😂 Posted by Radio X on Sunday, December 20, 2020

The Kickabout Christmas Special

Boxing Day Saturday 26 December, 11am

Sport doesn't sleep, and neither does The Kickabout (that would be impossible, it's a radio show). Johnny & Gav will keep you entertained with a festive dribble around the world of sport, and they're hoping for a visit from Santa Claus/Tarrant.

Ed Gamble with his Radio X show partner Matthew Crosby. Picture: Radio X

Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby

Sunday 27 December, 8am

Escape the festive tedium with some horrible death metal and stories about Richard & Judy in 1997, courtesy of Ed and Matthew.

Danny Wallace. Picture: Radio X

Danny Wallace

Sunday 27 December, 11am

Danny and the Important Broadcast team forage through the remains of 2020 and look back at the silly bits that you might have missed amongst everything else!

George Godfrey. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Thursday 31 December, 4pm to 6am

Let Radio X help you say farewell to the awful year of 2020 and take you into 2021 with some non-stop indie bangers. Dan Gasser, George Godfrey, Rich Wolfenden and Mikey Lavin will be your hosts, so let them know you're listening and what you want to hear @RadioX on twitter or 83936 on the text.

Polly James. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Record Of The Year

New Year's Eve Thursday 31 December, 1pm

Join Polly James as she counts down the Top 10 best new songs of 2020 - as voted by YOU.

Dan O'Connell. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Chilled On New Year's Day

New Year's Day Friday 1 January, 6am to 11pm

After the Indie Night comes to a close, you'll need to wind down... so Radio X will be serving up some of the best chilled-out, down-tempo tunes around to ease you into 2021. Elspeth Pierce, Dan O'Connell, Polly James, Dan Gasser and Rich Wolfenden will have the music you want to hear all through New Year's Day.