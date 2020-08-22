Listen to the Radio X Top 100 of The 90s this Bank Holiday

The Radio X Top 100 of the 90s. Picture: Radio X

This August Bank Holiday Monday, Radio X will be counting down some of the most played songs of the 90s. Tune in for our epic celebration of the decade.

This August Bank Holiday Monday, we're celebrating all things 90s with The Radio X Top 100 of the 90s.

It was an era that gave birth to Britpop and grunge, turned DJs into recording artists, and saw singer-songwriters and pop-punk rockers share a place alongside them in the charts.

Whether you were listening to Blur or Oasis, Nirvana or Pearl Jam, Skunk Anansie or Alanis Morisette, Travis or The Verve, The Chemical Brothers or Fatboy Slim: the 90s had a HUGE impact and gave us songs that have stood the test of time.

That's why on Bank Holiday Monday, we'll look back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 90s- with stats provided by PPL.

Every song you'll hear was released between the start of 1990 and the end of 1999. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months. And every song will make you feel seriously nostalgic!

So which songs make up our most played tracks of the 90s? Listen to Radio X on Monday 31 August from 10am-7pm to find out!

Radio X's Top 100 of the 90s. Picture: Radio X

PPL’s charts are compiled from exclusive music usage and airplay data from radio stations and television channels as well as public places such as pubs, clubs, bars, jukeboxes, and shops all across the UK, showcasing the music that soundtracks our lives.

PPL is the UK’s music licensing company for performers and record labels, ensuring those who invest their time, talent and money in recorded music are paid when it is played on the radio, TV and in public places. It represents over 115,000 members – from established session musicians and globally renowned artists to independent labels and major record companies. In 2019 it collected £271.8 million.

Want to hear some of the most iconic tracks from the 90s?

Tune into Radio X on 31 August, Bank Holiday Monday from 10-7pm to hear Radio X's Top 100.