23 November 2020, 14:49 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 15:02

Listen to our festive Radio X playlist to get you into the mood for the most wonderful time of the year...

Christmas might look a little different this year, but there's no reason it still can't sound great.

At Radio X, we've made the perfect Christmas playlist with an Indie twist for you if you're looking to get into the festive spirit.

Expect everything from Christmas classics such as The Pogues Fairytale of New York to newer originals such as The Strokes' I Wish It Was Christmas Today and Courteeners' Winter Wonderland and everything inbetween.

You can also expect to hear great covers of Christmas classics from the likes of The Pretenders and Blossoms alongside the likes of Queen, Jeff Buckley, Wizzard and much much more.

Love an alternative Christmas tune? Then look no further than our Radio X playlist.

Listen to the Radio X Indie Xmas playlist via Global Player, the official Radio X app

