Listen to Inhaler's epic, 80s-inspired We Have To Move On single

The 80s-inspired track is the next cut to come from the Dublin band, who feature in Radio X's Great X-Pectations for 2020.

Inhaler have released a new single entitled We Have To Move On.

The track is the latest to come from the Dublin four-piece, who are fronted by Bono's son Elijah Hewson and follows singles such as My Honest Face and Ice Cream Sundae.

Listen to their exciting synth-driven track here:

Inhaler - who also include Josh Jenkinson on guitar, Rob Keating on bass and Ryan McMahon on drums - are a band with a lot of buzz around them at the moment - and with good reason!

They're one of our Great X-Pectations for 2020, they've supported everyone from Blossoms to Noel Gallagher and they are due to support Kasabian at their Solstice II homecoming show this year.

Watch Inhaler perform Ice Cream Sundae in a special Radio X session below:

Hewson might be the son of one of the biggest rock star's in the world, but he's revealed that he doesn't ask Bono for music advice.

The 20-year-old rocker has admitted he rarely talks to the U2 frontman about work, but says he has "subconsciously" learnt from his famous parent.

Asked if the With or Without You icon has taught him anything, the My Honest Face he said: "Definitely subconsciously, yeah. Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.

"But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music."

WATCH: Anaïs Gallagher shoots My Honest Face video for Bono's son's band Inhaler

See Inhaler's 2020 dates:

FEBRUARY 2020

8 February – Tokyo Stream Hall

12 February – Liverpool O2 Academy

13 February – Birmingham O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

14 February – Nottingham Rescue Rooms (SOLD OUT)

15 February – Manchester Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

17 February – Brighton Concorde 2

18 February – Cardiff Tramshed

20 – London Heaven (SOLD OUT)

21 – Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

22 – Newcastle Riverside (SOLD OUT)

23 – Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

28 – Madrid Sala Shoko

29 – Barcelona Sala Razz

MARCH 2020

2 March – Paris La Maroquinerie

3 March – Antwerp Trix

5 March – Berlin Columbia Theater

6 March – Hamburg Gruenspan

APRIL 2020

25 April – Washington DC Union Stage

27 April – New York Bowery Ballroom

28 April – Philadelphia The Foundry

29 April – Boston Once Ballroom

MAY 2020

3 May – Toronto Velvet Underground

7 May – Los Angeles Troubadour

8 May– San Francisco Popscene @ Rockshow Stop

14 May – Dublin The Academy

15 May – Dublin The Academy

16 May – Belfast Limelight

18 May – Cork Cyprus Avenue

19 May – Limerick Dolans