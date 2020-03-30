Five music podcasts you can listen to on Global Player

As we continue to settle into our new way of living, why not treat yourself to a selection of some music podcasts on Global Player?

Life has changed for the nation as we know it, with the UK taking to their homes to self-isolate and social distance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

We may not be able to visit our mates, go to pubs or see a gig right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean we have to stop being entertained altogether. There's plenty of upsides to being stuck indoors, and one of them is having more time to discover amazing podcasts.

Get our roundup of five great music podcasts, which you can listen to free on our Global Player app.

1. Tape Notes

Radio X's own John Kennedy talks to artists and producers about the craft of music production. Expect in-depth chat from the likes of Wolf Alice, Alt-J and Jessie Ware and producers such as Justin Meldal-Johnsen and Matt Twaits. Plus, get the chance to to win the album that's discussed each week.

2. Tiny Desk Concerts

If you haven't come across the NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts then you're in for a treat. The stripped-back and eclectic gigs, which take place in the NPR office, have featured everyone from Lizzo to Leon Bridges, and Coldplay to Adele. It's a great way of discovering new and raw talent, while seeing bigger stars in an intimate setting.

3. Blossoms Pubcast

The Stockport five-piece - made up Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donavan and Myles Kellock - gather in their local pub, The Blossoms, which inspired their band name. and chew the fat about everything you can think of. Expect tall tales, japes and banter galore. Their latest episode was recorded two weeks before social distancing measures were introduced and features a VERY funny story about Josh being mistaken for Jack Black.

4. Listen Up - The Oasis Podcast

Marking the 25th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, Listen Up is an eye-witness account of the remarkable events leading up to and following the release of Oasis’ iconic debut album. The podcast series features contributions from fans, friends, fellow musicians and the band’s inner circle. It's the people’s story of that period, told by those who witnessed what happened when Oasis went supersonic.

5. Teenage Mixtape with Joel Dommett and Steve Dunne

Comedians and childhood best friends Joel Dommett and Steve Dunne talk to some of their celebrity mates about the music that dragged them through puberty and beyond.

