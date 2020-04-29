Listen to DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X's Home Shows

29 April 2020, 10:17 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 10:21

Listen to DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X Home Shows
Listen to DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: DMA'S at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Radio X will be showcasing a live gig by DMA'S for the next in our Home Shows series.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Foo Fighters, a pre-Oasis split Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine and Muse, we'll now be giving fans to chance to enjoy the Aussie band's pre-lockdown gig.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

Listen to the DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X Home Shows
Listen to the DMA'S 2020 O2 Academy Brixton gig in Radio X Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

The show - which took place on 6 March 2020 - saw the band play a selection of tracks from across their three albums, 2016's Hills End, 2018's For Now and the forthcoming The Glow.

Expect a VERY rowdy crowd and magic moments with the likes of Silver, Step Up The Morphine, Life Is A Game Of Changing, and Lay Down.

Taking place just over two weeks before the UK's social distancing measures were put in place due to the Coronavirus, this gig is extra special as it captures one of the last pre-lockdown gigs in the capital.

Listen to DMA'S 2020 gig at O2 Academy Brixton in Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 29 April from 9pm.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic

