LYRIC VIDEO: Blink 182 release new single Blame It On My Youth

The Californian punk rockers have released new music this week. Watch their lyric video here.

Blink 182 have released their first new music in three years.

After founding member Mark Hoppus announced new music would be on its way this week, the Californian punk rockers dropped the first listen of Blame It On My Youth.

Watch the lyric video for the track above.

The trio - which is now comprised of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - previously released their first album together, California, back in 2016.

READ MORE: How did Blink 182 get their name and how do you pronounce it?

Mark Hoppus from Blink 182. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge really leave Blink 182?

Recently it was revealed that Blink 182 is responsible for some of the most vulnerable passwords in the world.

As reported by CNN Business, a survey by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre analysed the passwords belonging to the most breached accounts worldwide, and found some of the most hackable.

The number 123456 was at the very top with a whopping 23.2 million accounts opting for the easy to guess password.

Notably Blink182 was the most popular password musical artist used - most likely because of their combination of letters and numbers.

Elsewhere in the list featured the likes of Foo Fighters, Metallica and Nirvana.

Mark Hoppus remarked on the study, by sharing the list with his followers, writing: "you guys."

READ MORE: You've been probably been singing the lyrics to Blink 182's What's My Age Again wrong...

Watch Travis Barker's son London play the drums with Blink 182: