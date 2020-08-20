Inside Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set

The nu-metal rockers are celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album with a huge box set.

Linkin Park have announced their Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set.

The nu-metal band - who tragically lost their frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 - have been rolling out plans to mark two decades of their debut album.

Now, they've finally unveiled their huge re-release package and it doesn't disappoint. The entire bumper set will set you back a whopping £154.99, but you definitely get your money's worth.

The In The End band wrote on their website: "It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since hybrid theory was released.

All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years possible. We dedicate our music to you. We re-dedicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

The deluxe box set includes five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl, a cassette version of the original album, an 80 page book featuring contributions of the band, an oversized poster of Chester Bennington and much much more.

The set also comes with an instant download of the song She Couldn't and a download card for all the audio.

See Linkin Park's Super Deluxe Box Set contents:

5 CDs

HYBRID THEORY

REANIMATION

B-SIDE RARITIES

12 TRACK COMPILATION OF RARE B-SIDES

LPU RARITIES

18 TRACKS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED TO

LINKIN PARK UNDERGROUND

MEMBERS ONLY

FORGOTTEN DEMOS

12 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED TRACKS

3 DVDS

FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

OUT OF PRINT DVD ORIGINALLY RELEASED

IN 2002

PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 / THE SEQUEL

TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE'VE

EVER COME UP WITH

UNRELEASED FULL CONCERT

BRAND NEW SEQUEL TO FRAT PARTY AT

THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

THE FILLMORE 2001 / ROCK AM RING 2001

UNRELEASED FULL CONCERTS

3 VINYL

HYBRID THEORY EP

AVAILABLE ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST

TIME EVER

HYBRID THEORY

REANIMATION

DOUBLE LP

CASSETTE REPRODUCTION OF ORIGINAL

2-TRACK STREET TEAM SAMPLER

80 PAGE BOOK FEATURING CONTRIBUTIONS FROM THE BAND AND MANY PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOGRAPHS

OVERSIZE POSTER OF CHESTER BENNINGTON

3 LITHOS FEATURING NEW ART FROM JOE HAHN, MIKE SHINODA AND FRANK MADDOCKS

REPLICA TOUR LAMINATE

DOWNLOAD CARD FOR ALL AUDIO IN THE BOX

