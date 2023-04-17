Limp Bizkit announce two new UK headline shows for 2023

Limp Bizkit perform at O2 Academy Birmingham in 2023. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Fred Durst and co will play a huge outdoor date in London and Halifax this year. Find out who's supporting them and how to buy tickets.

Limp Bizkit have announced two fresh huge UK headline shows this year.

Following a triumphant show at London Wembley OVO Arena, the nu-metal rockers - made up of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal - will play Halifax's The Piece Hall on Saturday 12th August and London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 13th August 2023.

Joining them on the line-up are special guests Pendulum (London only), KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs (London only).

Find out everything you need to know about the gig and how to buy tickets.

When is Limp Bizkit's UK gig?

Limp Bizkit will play a headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax on Saturday 12th August and Gunnersbury Park, London on Friday 13th August 2023.

How to buy tickets to Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 21st April from 10am www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Who's supporting Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park?

Support for Limp Bizkit's gigs comes from special guests Pendulum (London only), KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs (London only).

Stage times for Limp Bizkit's 2023 UK show?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

