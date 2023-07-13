Limp Bizkit at London's Gunnersbury Park: Everything you need to know

Limp Bizkit are set for a show in London this summer . Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Fred Durst and co will play a huge outdoor date in London this August. Find out who'll be joining them and how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Limp Bizkit are set to play a mammoth gig in London next month.

After playing UK dates this spring, the nu-metal rockers - made up of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal - will play Gunnersbury Park next month in what they're calling a "major party in the UK".

So what can be expected from the Rollin' outfit's gigs and who will be joining them on the night?

Find out everything we know about Limp Bizkit's epic date so far, including who's supporting them, what the stage times are and if you can still get tickets.

READ MORE: Here's what Fred Durst said about Limp Bizkit's Woodstock '99 performance

When do Limp Bizkit play London's Gunnersbury Park?

Limp Bizkit will play a headline show at Gunnesbury Park, London on Friday 13th August 2023.

How to buy tickets to Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park:

Tickets for Limp Bizkit's Gunnersbury Park gig are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Who's supporting Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park?

Support for Limp Bizkit in London comes from special guests Pendulum, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs.

READ MORE: Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst unveils new look on Instagram

What will Limp Bizkit play on their London set?

Based on Limp Biz's UK gigs last year, we can probably expect the band to play hits from across their six studio albums, including favourites from their breakhout 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

Get Limp Bizkit setlist from London's OVO Arena Wembley on 17th April 2023:

Just Like This (Tour debut; first time since 2015) Show Me What You Got Hot Dog Rollin' DJ Interlude Out of Style My Generation Livin' It Up My Way Interlude 9 Teen 90 Nine Nookie (with BLACKGOLD) Full Nelson (with Milkie Way) Heart-Shaped Box / Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover) (Proceeded by Sweet Child O'… more ) Pollution (until the second chorus, played upon request) Thieves (Ministry cover) (Short version) Gold Cobra DJ Interlude Faith (George Michael cover) Eat You Alive Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover) (until the second chorus) Re-Arranged (until the bridge) Boiler Dad Vibes Take a Look Around (with Sam Matlock) Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff @ OVO Arena Wembley (London, England) 2023.04.17 pic.twitter.com/4SEf52Shzh — Limp Bizkit Japan (@limpbizkitjapan) April 18, 2023

What are the stage times for Limp Bizkit at Gunnersbury Park?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

READ MORE: Sum 41 announce split after 27 years and final world tour