Lily Allen's West End Girl album set for release on butt plug-shaped USB drives

On Air Now
The Radio X Indie Night with Sarah Gosling 7pm - 11pm
5 December 2025, 19:36 | Updated: 5 December 2025, 19:39
The singer-songwriter is releasing new merch following the success of her viral West End Girl album.
Lily Allen released her West End Girl album on 24th October 2025 to commercial and critical acclaim.
Shortly after, the LDN singer announced dates to support the record, which details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, next year
Now, she's causing a stir once again, with a merch drop that's set more than a few tongues wagging...
In a nod to some of the lyrics in her Pussy Palace track on the album, Allen is set to make the album available as a butt plug-shaped USB drive, but she's warned fans that it's only intended for one purpose.
A description on her store reads: "This product is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only."
See Allen posing with the items below:
limited merch drop, live now 🍑🔌 https://t.co/IZqWiNgzaF pic.twitter.com/m8de7DlkL8— Lily Allen (@lilyallen) December 3, 2025
Fans intrigued by the item, however, should hurry, since it's is only being sold in "limited quantities" and will be released on 30th January.
Also up for grabs on the site are limited West End Girl cream and black polka dot vinyl and a "AND WHO THE FUCK IS MADELINE" t-shirt.
Browse the full collection here.
Read more:
Meanwhile, after selling out special intimate theatre dates next spring, which would see her play the confessional record in full, and breaking records when her headline slot at The Mighty Hoopla went on sale, Allen has since added additional shows in summer next year.
The Alright Still singer will now take to UK arenas in June 2026, with dates which include an epic homecoming show at The O2, London.
Allen previously revealed she was inspired by The Streets' iconic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free, which she described as being "like a movie from start to finish".
"Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it’s more like a novel. I’ve always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record."
Allen also then revealed she came up with the titles to each of her album tracks before anything else and then spent hours 'crying her heart out' and bringing it together.
Listen to the new album below:
Read more: