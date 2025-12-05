Lily Allen's West End Girl album set for release on butt plug-shaped USB drives

Lily Allen's West End Girl album to be released as butt plug-shaped USBs. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter is releasing new merch following the success of her viral West End Girl album.

Lily Allen released her West End Girl album on 24th October 2025 to commercial and critical acclaim.

Shortly after, the LDN singer announced dates to support the record, which details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, next year

Now, she's causing a stir once again, with a merch drop that's set more than a few tongues wagging...

In a nod to some of the lyrics in her Pussy Palace track on the album, Allen is set to make the album available as a butt plug-shaped USB drive, but she's warned fans that it's only intended for one purpose.

A description on her store reads: "This product is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only."

See Allen posing with the items below:

Fans intrigued by the item, however, should hurry, since it's is only being sold in "limited quantities" and will be released on 30th January.

Also up for grabs on the site are limited West End Girl cream and black polka dot vinyl and a "AND WHO THE FUCK IS MADELINE" t-shirt.

Browse the full collection here.

Meanwhile, after selling out special intimate theatre dates next spring, which would see her play the confessional record in full, and breaking records when her headline slot at The Mighty Hoopla went on sale, Allen has since added additional shows in summer next year.

The Alright Still singer will now take to UK arenas in June 2026, with dates which include an epic homecoming show at The O2, London.

Lily Allen's West End Girl 2026 UK tour dates:

2nd March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - (SOLD OUT)

3rd March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - (SOLD OUT)

5th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall - (SOLD OUT)

7th March – Sheffield City Hall - (SOLD OUT)

8th March– Newcastle O2 City Hall - (SOLD OUT)

10th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall - (SOLD OUT)

11th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall - (SOLD OUT)

14th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - (SOLD OUT)

15th March – Cambridge Corn Exchange - (SOLD OUT)

17th March – Bristol Beacon - (SOLD OUT)

18th March – Cardiff New Theatre - (SOLD OUT)

20th March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

21st March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

22nd March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

16th June Newcastle – Utilita Arena

17th June – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

19th – Manchester – AO Arena

21st – Leeds – First Direct Bank Arena

23rd – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

24th – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th – Birmingham – BP Pulse Live

27th – London – The O2

30th – Dublin – 3Arena

Allen previously revealed she was inspired by The Streets' iconic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free, which she described as being "like a movie from start to finish".

"Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it’s more like a novel. I’ve always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record."

Allen also then revealed she came up with the titles to each of her album tracks before anything else and then spent hours 'crying her heart out' and bringing it together.

