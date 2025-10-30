Lily Allen announces first tour in seven years with West End Girl 2026 UK shows

Lily Allen has announced tour dates for 2026. Picture: Charlie Denis

The singer-songwriter will tour her new album with dates, which include two nights at the London Palladium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Allen has announced her first tour dates in seven years.

The British singer-songwriter surprised fans earlier this month when she released her fifth studio album West End Girl on 24th October, which details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Now, Allen has shared her plans to take the deeply personal album out on tour, with intimate theatre dates next March, which culminate in two homecoming shows at the London Palladium.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 7th November from 10am GMT. Fans can sign up here before 3rd November at midnight for access to Lily Allen's pre-sale, which starts on 5th November.

Lily Allen West End Girl 2026 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Lily Allen's West End Girl 2026 UK tour dates:

2nd March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

3rd March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

5th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

7th March – Sheffield City Hall

8th March– Newcastle O2 City Hall

10th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

11th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

14th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15th March – Cambridge Corn Exchange

17th March – Bristol Beacon

18th March – Cardiff New Theatre

20th March – London Palladium

21st March – London Palladium

Read more:

Speaking about the making of the record with her exec producer Blue, she told Interview magazine there was lots of "vaping, "lots of crying," and "lots of storytelling".

"The night before I went into the studio, I wrote 18 track titles—no melodies, no lyrics. Nobody in the studio knew what was going on in my life. I got there, spent about two hours crying my[...] heart out, and then I was like, 'We’re going to write an album based on some of these feelings.” There were markers that I wanted to hit to give it a beginning, middle, and end'."

Allen also revealed she was inspired by The Streets' iconic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free, which she described as being "like a movie from start to finish".

"Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it’s more like a novel. I’ve always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record."

Allen also then revealed she came up with the titles to each of her album tracks before anything else and then spent hours 'crying her heart out' and bringing it together.

Listen to the new album below:

Read more: