A Lily Allen documentary directed by Mat Whitecross is on its way...

Lily Allen will be a the focus of a new documentary. Picture: Charlie Denis

By Jenny Mensah

The feature film, charting the singer-songwriter's life and career, will come to Amazon Prime Video and be screened globally in cinemas.

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Lily Allen is set to be the subject of a new music documentary in 2027.

The feature, directed by Mat Whitecross - who helmed the likes of Oasis doc Supersonic (2016) and Coldplay: A Headful of Dreams (2018) - will follow the life and career of the LDN singer-songwriter and come to Amazon Prime Video next year.

According to a press release, the as-yet-untitled film will chart Allen's "extraordinary journey, from the ‘Queen of MySpace’ who changed the rules of the music industry, to the cultural force she is today. As a pioneering woman in modern music, Lily’s sharp wit and candid storytelling directly paved the way for a generation of today’s biggest female artists.”

Featuring interviews from those who "know her best" the film promises to show: "Lily Allen as she's never been seen before. Raw, real, and redefining what it means to thrive in the spotlight."

The film is set for release on Amazon Prime Video and will screened in cinemas across the globe.

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The news of the documentary film comes eight years after Lily released her warts-and-all autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, which saw her open up about everything from the breakdown of her first marriage to Sam Cooper to her joining the Mile High Club with Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher.

Lily Allen on Joining Mile High Club With Liam Gallagher

Most recently, Lily Allen charted the breakdown of her second marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour in her acclaimed West End Girl album.

The singer-songwriter has been taking the record on the road with special theatre-style shows, which included headline performances at Mighty Hoopla and at The O2, London.

The tour had come under fire with some fans criticising Allen's brief set, while others weren't happy with the absence of songs from the rest of her career or the fact the singer-songwriter never addressed the fans once during the performance.

Instead of performing some of her classic tunes, a string section dubbed the Dallas Minor Trio played the support slot, where they reimagined a collection of Allen's classic songs.

However, a string section called the Dallas Minor Trio reimagined some of the star’s classic tunes in the support slot.

Allen maintained she was "extremely proud" of her theatrical shows. Taking to X to respond directly to a fan at The O2, she wrote: "There is a support act.

"The show has always been advertised as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl.” I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and i had to change them.

"The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.

"It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience, the fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective.

"I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off, Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and i’m extremely proud of it."

There is a support act.



The show has always been advertised as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl.”



I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and i had to change them.



The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.



It’s my artistic choice not… https://t.co/6qmrixFHXT — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) June 29, 2026

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