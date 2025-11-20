Lily Allen adds UK arena dates to 2026 tour due to phenomenal demand

Lily Allen has announced further tour dates for 2026. Picture: Charlie Denis

The singer-songwriter will play her West End Girl album in full with more dates added in June next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Allen previously announced her first tour dates in seven years to support her viral record West End Girl.

The British singer-songwriter surprised fans back in October when she released her fifth studio album, which details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

After selling out special intimate theatre dates next spring, which would see her play the confessional record in full and breaking records when her headline slot at The Mighty Hoopla went on sale, Allen has now added additional shows in summer next year.

The Alright Still singer will now take to UK arenas in June next year, with dates which include an epic homecoming show at The O2, London.

Fans can sign up for access to the pre-sale here.

Lily Allen's West End Girl 2026 UK tour dates:

2nd March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - (SOLD OUT)

3rd March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - (SOLD OUT)

5th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall - (SOLD OUT)

7th March – Sheffield City Hall - (SOLD OUT)

8th March– Newcastle O2 City Hall - (SOLD OUT)

10th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall - (SOLD OUT)

11th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall - (SOLD OUT)

14th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - (SOLD OUT)

15th March – Cambridge Corn Exchange - (SOLD OUT)

17th March – Bristol Beacon - (SOLD OUT)

18th March – Cardiff New Theatre - (SOLD OUT)

20th March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

21st March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

22nd March – London Palladium - (SOLD OUT)

16th June Newcastle – Utilita Arena (NEW)

17th June – Glasgow – OVO Hydro (NEW)

19th – Manchester – AO Arena (NEW)

21st – Leeds – First Direct Bank Arena (NEW)

23rd – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (NEW)

24th – Cardiff – Utilita Arena (NEW)

26th – Birmingham – BP Pulse Live (NEW)

27th – London – The O2 (NEW)

30th – Dublin – 3Arena (NEW)

Read more:

Speaking about the making of the record with her exec producer Blue, she told Interview magazine there was lots of "vaping, "lots of crying," and "lots of storytelling".

"The night before I went into the studio, I wrote 18 track titles—no melodies, no lyrics. Nobody in the studio knew what was going on in my life. I got there, spent about two hours crying my[...] heart out, and then I was like, 'We’re going to write an album based on some of these feelings.” There were markers that I wanted to hit to give it a beginning, middle, and end'."

Allen also revealed she was inspired by The Streets' iconic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free, which she described as being "like a movie from start to finish".

"Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it’s more like a novel. I’ve always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record."

Allen also then revealed she came up with the titles to each of her album tracks before anything else and then spent hours 'crying her heart out' and bringing it together.

Listen to the new album below:

Read more: