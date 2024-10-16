Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies, aged 31

One Direction star Liam Payne in 2023. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The former One Direction singer was found dead outside a hotel in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires after falling from the third floor.

Liam Payne has died, aged 31.

The former One Direction star passed away on Wednesday (16th October), after falling from his hotel balcony at of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Witnesses told TMZ that the tragic incident occurred just after 5pm local time, after the pop star was seen behaving erratically in the lobby of the hotel earlier in the day.

The Wolverhampton-born star - who joined One Direction as a teenager after auditioning on the UK version of The X Factor - had reportedly smashed his laptop in the lobby, before he was carried back to his hotel room.

Liam Payne enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction - but previously admitted to struggling with drink and drugs, acknowledging that his lifestyle became a "cause for concern" at one point in time.

The Strip That Down singer- who starred in the band alongside Niall, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - confessed to suffering some "very dark years", despite his fame and success.

In recent weeks, Payne attended one of Niall Horan's in Argentina in recent weeks, and the former bandmates actually reunited during the show.

The singer leaves behind his son Bear, six, who he shares with his ex-partner and Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

More to follow...