Lewis Capaldi on not releasing new music in 2020: "People have suffered enough"

12 August 2020, 13:19

Lewis Capaldi performs at The SSE Arena Wembley, London
Lewis Capaldi performs at The SSE Arena Wembley, London. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Scottish singer-songwriter has revealed he won't be releasing new music in 2020, because he believes people have suffered enough.

Lewis Capaldi has joked that he's not releasing any new music in 2020 because everyone has "suffered enough".

The Scottish singer-songwriter - who released his record-breaking debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, last year - may have been busy penning new material during lockdown, but he doesn't plan on sharing any of it with his fans until 2021, as he thinks they've been through enough during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Before You Go singer is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Hopefully I will release a new song and a new album next year.

"I won't release another album this year or anything.

"I think people have suffered enough in 2020 they don't need another song from me."

READ MORE: The story of Lewis Capaldi's "beef" with Noel Gallagher in 2019

The BRIT Award-winner also revealed just how productive he's been during the pandemic, writing up to 50 songs, though not all of them will be making the cut.

"So far we've written like 50 songs for it and like three or four of them are good, which is a good ratio I think," he revealed.

"I am surprised at how productive I have been during lockdown as I thought I'd just sit in my pants all day and that would be it."

However, fans hoping to see collaborations from the Someone You Loved singer's new album will be disappointed as he joked that he's not "split the cash" on a duet partner.

He said: "I think for my second album I want to keep it just me, as the problem is if you do a collaboration with someone you need to split the money.

"And I am a selfish man and I do not want to split the cash with anyone!"

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol for Latitude Festival 2021

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi offers fans free Greggs after Glasgow gig

