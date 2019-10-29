WATCH: Lewis Capaldi celebrates scoring US No.1 with hilarious clips

The Someone You Loved singer marked his achievement by painting the stars and stripes of the USA flag on his face and taking to Instagram.

Lewis Capaldi has celebrated reaching the top of the US charts in the only way he knows how.

After dominating the UK, the Scottish singer-songwriter has now swept the United States and scored a No.1 in the US Billboard Charts with his Someone You Loved single.

In true Capaldi fashion, he took to Instagram stories to share his excitement at the news in a series of Instagram stories, which sees him covered in face paint resembling the national flag.

Watch Capaldi in his stars and stripes above.

It's not the first time Capaldi has taken to Instagram to hear his excitement at reaching a milestone.

Most notably the Hold Me While You Wait singer shared his joy at being name-checked by Noel Gallagher during a Radio X interview, despite the former Oasis rocker not talking about him favourably.

See him in action here:

After a banterous back and forth between the pair, Capaldi momentarily silenced the Ballad of the Mighty I singer by walking on the stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019 dressed in a Noel Gallagher t-shirt.

Watch the moment it all went down in our clip from the festival:

After meeting both Noel AND Liam Gallagher, Capaldi appeared on Radio X where he even issued his own plea to the warrinf brothers to reform Oasis.

Watch him implore the Manchester legends in our video below:

