WATCH: Lewis Capaldi celebrates scoring US No.1 with hilarious clips

29 October 2019, 13:50 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 14:03

The Someone You Loved singer marked his achievement by painting the stars and stripes of the USA flag on his face and taking to Instagram.

Lewis Capaldi has celebrated reaching the top of the US charts in the only way he knows how.

After dominating the UK, the Scottish singer-songwriter has now swept the United States and scored a No.1 in the US Billboard Charts with his Someone You Loved single.

In true Capaldi fashion, he took to Instagram stories to share his excitement at the news in a series of Instagram stories, which sees him covered in face paint resembling the national flag.

Watch Capaldi in his stars and stripes above.

It's not the first time Capaldi has taken to Instagram to hear his excitement at reaching a milestone.

Most notably the Hold Me While You Wait singer shared his joy at being name-checked by Noel Gallagher during a Radio X interview, despite the former Oasis rocker not talking about him favourably.

See him in action here:

PHOTO: Lewis Capaldi plants kiss on Anaïs Gallagher in Instagram photo

After a banterous back and forth between the pair, Capaldi momentarily silenced the Ballad of the Mighty I singer by walking on the stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019 dressed in a Noel Gallagher t-shirt.

Watch the moment it all went down in our clip from the festival:

After meeting both Noel AND Liam Gallagher, Capaldi appeared on Radio X where he even issued his own plea to the warrinf brothers to reform Oasis.

Watch him implore the Manchester legends in our video below:

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

Latest Videos

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge in 2001

VIDEO: Mark Hoppus discusses if Tom DeLonge would ever rejoin Blink 182
Toby gets a birthday surprise from his house pig Paprika

VIDEO: Toby gets birthday surprise from Paprika the pet pig

Liam Gallagher And Robbie Williams at Glastonbury Festival 1995

Robbie Williams: I'd still "love" to fight Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones of Stereophonic in 2019

Kelly Jones reveals Stereophonics' single was inspired by gay daughter's coming out story

Stereophonics

Latest On Radio X

Paul Weller on the cover of his True Meanings album

Paul Weller's 2020 tour: dates, support, tickets, setlist & more

Paul Weller

Queen - News Of The World album cover

The secret history behind Queen's News Of The World album cover

Queen

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce exclusive 2020 outdoor London show

Noel Gallagher

John Lydon with Sex Pistols Never Mind The Bollocks album and Kurt Cobain with Nirvana's Nevermind album

Did Nirvana 'copy' Sex Pistols' Never Mind The Bollocks album title with their Nevermind album?

Sex Pistols

Liam Gallagher and daughter Molly Moorish

Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish changes name on Instagram

Liam Gallagher

iHeartRadio ICONS With Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John's Autobiography, "ME"

Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Glastonbury Festival