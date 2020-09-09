Lee Mack launches new podcast on Buddhism and mindfulness

The comedian will be joined by his friend Neil Webster on the road to nirvana (not the band).

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buddha is a brand new podcast which finds comedian Lee Mack and his longtime friend and comedy writer Neil Webster taking their first (often clumsy) steps on the road to nirvana.

Lee’s has long had an interest in Buddhism, mindfulness and the possibility of leading a more spiritual life. After a few years of dabbling in meditation, he feels the time has come to decide once and for all whether he should seriously seek spiritual enlightenment.

From picking which type of Buddhism to follow to contemplating what a woodland creature would say to you if you asked it the time, Lee and Neil explore the principles and practices of Buddhism in a way that spiritual practice has never been explored before…possibly for very good reason.

The first episode drops on Wednesday 16 September, but you can hear a trailer via Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts from

