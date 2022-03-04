LCD Soundsystem for 20th anniversary London shows

LCD Sound System are set for four London shows this year. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

James Murphy and co have confirmed four dates at the O2 Academy Brixton to celebrate 20 years together.

LCD Soundsystem have announced details of a London residency this summer.

The All My Friends outfit plan to celebrate 20 years since they performed in the city in 2022 at Arthur Baker’s Return To New York and Errol Alkan’s Trash parties with four dates at London’s Brixton Academy.

Their run of dates in the south London venue will take place on 29th June and 1st-3rd July this year and will mark their first UK shows in four years and their only European headline dates in 2022.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 11th March from Ticketmaster.

An AEG Presents pre-sale will go live on Thursday 10th March from 10am until Friday 11th March at 9am.

The announcement follows the clues appearing around the city, with the logo of the band’s DFA Records label appearing outside the likes of the O2 Academy Brixton alongside the words “You are here”.

The cryptic message of course refers to LCD’s debut single Losing My Edge, which sees Murphy listing historic events he to prove his credentials.

LCD Soundsystem formed in Brooklyn, New York in 2002.

They are comprised of frontman James Murphy (vocals, various instruments), Nancy Whang (synthesizer, keyboards, vocals), Pat Mahoney (drums), Tyler Pope (bass, guitar, synthesizer), Al Doyle (guitar, synthesizer, percussion), Matt Thornley (guitar, synthesizer, percussion), and Korey Richey (synthesizer, piano, percussion).

Alongside Losing My Edge, their most memorable tracks include All My Friends and Daft Punk Is Playing At My House.