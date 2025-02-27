LCD Soundsystem announce 2025 London residency at O2 Academy Brixton

LCD Soundsytem will return to London. Picture: Tori McGraw

The band have announced a whopping eight shows in London after teasing an announcement earlier this week.

LCD Soundsystem have announced a return to the UK with a London residency this summer.

James Murphy and co will return to the O2 Academy Brixton in June for a string of eight dates to their much-loved venue.

The All My Friends outfit will kick off the octet of shows at the South London landmark on Thursday 12th June and finish the string of gigs on Sunday 22nd June, with all of their Sunday shows starting early and taking place from 5-9pm.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 7th March from 9am.

LCD Soundsystem Brixton residency poster. Picture: Press

The news comes after projections were spotted in locations in London, including Shoreditch's High Street Overground station.

LCD Soundsystem teased the news earlier this week. Picture: Press

LCD Soundsystem's 2025 London residency dates:

Thursday 12th June: O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 13th June: O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday 14th June: O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday 15th June: O2 Academy Brixton **

Thursday 19th June: O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 20th June: O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday 21st June O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday 22nd June: O2 Academy Brixton **

** Sunday shows are early shows and run from 5pm-9pm

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy at Rock En Seine Festival 2024. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the outfit are due to release a new album in 2025 and they teased the first taste of the new material by dropping a new single entitled X-Ray Eyes’, late last year.

LCD Soundsystem - x-ray eyes (Official Audio)

