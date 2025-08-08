Lars Ulrich: Ozzy Osbourne was "so warm and eloquent" at final Sabbath show

Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne at the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame, October 2009. Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage/Getty Images

The Metallica drummer has spoken about the time he spent with the metal icon at the Back To The Beginning show last month.

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has revealed Ozzy Osbourne was "so warm" and "eloquent" at the final Black Sabbath reunion show, just two weeks before his death.

The drummer was among the musicians who took to the stage during the star-studded Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham on 5th July and has claimed Ozzy was on good form in the run-up to the performance.

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich was asked if Osbourne's death on 22nd July was expected and he replied: "No, no... We hung, we said hello, we hugged."

Lars went on to reveal he had a chat with Ozzy and asked how he felt to be back in his hometown of Birmingham. The drummer said: "He was very eloquent and very sharp in his answer."

Ozzy Osbourne at his final live appearance, Back To The Beginning, Villa Park, Birmingham, 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin/Press

"We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm and he was very present, coherent. It was just his body that was not in good shape, but his mind... He was eloquent and talking and in the moment."

Ulrich went on to reveal he was among the lucky few who got to witness Black Sabbath's soundcheck prior to the show and confirmed to him that the metal legends' set was going to be impressive.

Lars said: "All the rest of us were just losing our f**king minds... Then they started playing War Pigs with the lights on and the show and air raid sirens."

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

"We were obviously, as fans - and I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn here or being disrespectful - as fans I think there was a sense from all the other musicians and friends of Black Sabbath who were there... We were hoping for the best.

"We wanted it to be the best. We wanted it to be a grand slam, but we didn’t know, because ultimately none of us knew what kind of shape they were in...

"Then Ozzy came in singing and sounded great, hit all the notes and the lyrics and the timings and everybody was like: 'This is gonna be fine, they’re gonna f**king kill it'."

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

Lars went on to admit Ozzy's subsequent death came as a massive shock, saying: "We were all just so stunned. So sad.

"But at the same time he got to live, to accomplish that concert and that appearance that had been in him since before COVID.

"He got up there, he played ... Maybe it was just a load off his shoulders and he got to accomplish what he wanted and maybe he just sort of let go."