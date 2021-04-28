Lana Del Rey announces Blue Banisters, her third album of 2021

By Jenny Mensah

After releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club and announcing Rock Candy Sweet, Lana Del Rey has now announced a third album for this year.

Lana Del Rey has surprised her her fans by announcing the release of yet another album this year.

The US singer-songwriter's Chemtrails Over the Country Club album was just released to positive reviews on 19 March and soon after she announced the release of ROCK CANDY SWEET on 1 June.

However, it seems the Video Games singer isn't done when it comes to 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (28 April), she wrote: "BLUE BANISTERS Album out July 4".

When is Lana Del Rey's Blue Banister released?

Lana Del Rey's Blue Banister is set for release on 4 July, American Independence Day.

When is Lana Del Rey's Rock Candy Sweet released?

Rock Candy Sweet is set for release on 1 June 2021. Lana said that it would tackle criticisms against her of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse”.

What is the Lana Cult?

The Lana Cult is a self-assigned name for fans who love Lana Del Rey and want her to prominently feature on TikTok and social media in general. They tried to achieve this by sharing the same image of the Video Games singer, which sees her smiling to camera as a car behind her is engulfed in flames.

Fans are either changing their own profile pictures to the same image or adapting their own selfies to feature the same background in support of the star.

The trend may seem pretty pointless, but the #LanaCult hashtag has amassed around 50 million views on TikTok and counting.

Plus, her fans are encouraging the same sort of love and dedication on Twitter.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club is out now.

