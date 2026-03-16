KoRn announce first UK and Ireland tour in over 10 years

KoRN press image. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Jonathan Davis and co will head to the UK and Ireland this year and make a stop at The O2, London in November.

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KoRn have shared the details of a new 2026 headline UK & European headline tour.

The nu-metal legends have plotted dates across the British and Irish Isles- marking their first ever scheduled stint in over a decade.

Jonathan Davis and co will play the likes of Leeds First Direct Arena, Dublin 3Arena and Manchester AO Arena on the dates, which include an epic show at The O2 London.

The tour will also see the Freak On A Leash rockers visit mainland Europe with shows in Krakow, Vienna, Berlin and Milan.

They'll bw joined on the dates by special guests Architects, Youth Code Forever and Pixel Grip.

Fans can enter the pre-sale mailing list tickets on Tuesday 17th March from 8am GMT, with tickets then going on general sale this Friday 20th March from 8am GMT.

See KoRn's full list of dates below.

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KoRn's 2025 UK & European dates:

18th October – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

19th October – Munich, Olympiahalle

21st October – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

23rd October – Paris, Accor Arena

26th October – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28th October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

30th October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle

31st October – Manchester, AO Arena

2nd November – Dublin, 3Arena

4th November – London, The O2

November – London, The O2 8th November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

9th November – Antwerp, AFAS Dome

11th November – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

13th November – Hanover, ZAG Arena

14th November – Berlin, Uber Arena

16th November – Prague, O2 Arena Prague

17th November – Krakow, Tauron Arena

19th November – Vienna, Wiener Stadhalle

21th November – Milan, Unipol Forum

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