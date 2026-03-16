KoRn announce first UK and Ireland tour in over 10 years

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16 March 2026, 12:11
Jonathan Davis and co will head to the UK and Ireland this year and make a stop at The O2, London in November.
KoRn have shared the details of a new 2026 headline UK & European headline tour.
The nu-metal legends have plotted dates across the British and Irish Isles- marking their first ever scheduled stint in over a decade.
Jonathan Davis and co will play the likes of Leeds First Direct Arena, Dublin 3Arena and Manchester AO Arena on the dates, which include an epic show at The O2 London.
The tour will also see the Freak On A Leash rockers visit mainland Europe with shows in Krakow, Vienna, Berlin and Milan.
They'll bw joined on the dates by special guests Architects, Youth Code Forever and Pixel Grip.
Fans can enter the pre-sale mailing list tickets on Tuesday 17th March from 8am GMT, with tickets then going on general sale this Friday 20th March from 8am GMT.
See KoRn's full list of dates below.
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