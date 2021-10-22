Gene Simmons tells those not getting COVID vaccine: "Get over yourselves"

By Jenny Mensah

The KISS rocker appeared on GMB this week and ranted about those still refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gene Simmons has ranted about those who still refuse to get the COVID vaccine or wear a mask.

The KISS legend appeared on Good Morning Britain this week, when the subject came up about those refusing to take the COVID vaccine.

In a clip shared by GMB, the 72-year-old rocker says, pointing to camera: "Get over yourself. We're not concerned if you agree with it or not. We're concerned about you making us sick, so get your goddamned COVID shot and prevent other people from getting your stuff."

The Rock and Roll All Nite rocker added: "We are doing the KISS cruise shortly and you will not be able to get on the cruise unless you're vaccinated."

Tackling those who feel it's a violation of their civil liberties, he said: "And you know, [people say:] 'Well what about my rights?' Well, you don't have as many rights as you think. When you get to a red light you must stop. There's no choice. It's because it's not about you it's about the other innocent people going by.

"So get over yourselves! Even when you get in a car you must put on a seat belt. [He mocks] 'Well you're taking away my rights and the government is telling me what to do'.

"That's right, the government is telling you what to do! Shut up, be respectful of other people and get a vaccine."

He concluded: "Stop being selfish".

Watch his interview on Good Morning Britain above.

READ MORE: KISS' Gene Simmons doesn't see Foo Fighters or Oasis as rock legends

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons rants about those refusing to get the COVID vaccine. Picture: 1. 2. Twitter/Good Morning Britain

READ MORE: KISS cancel four more shows as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

The discussion is particularly close to Simmons' heart as he himself has contracted COVID as well as his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, forcing the band to cancel and postpone their tour dates.

Taking to social media in September, the band wrote: "Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates.

"While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from Covid, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms."

The band, who are completed by Eric Snger and Tommy Thayer, and themselves range in age from 60-72 are even encouraging their fans to wear masks at their gigs.

READ MORE: Netflix 'near deal' for KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud