Kelly Osbourne slams ex-fiancé Sid Wilson amid reports of Slipknot sacking

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on 1st Feb 2026. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne has shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories claiming her ex is withholding her dogs and child support, as it has been rumoured he's been asked to leave the masked band.

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Kelly Osbourne has hit out at her ex-fiancé Sid Wilson amid reports he has been sacked from Slipknot.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and the turntablist of the masked band got engaged at the late Black Sabbath legend's farewell show at Villa Park, but appeared to part ways earlier this year.

Now, amid rumours that the turntablist has reportedly been sacked by Slipknot for mistreating his bandmates, Kelly has launched into a scathing attack online, in a series of stories which give more insight into the reasons behind their split.

“Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction,” The Osbournes star began. "When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker then others.”

The daughter of the Prince of Darkness went on to tell Wilson to take "responsibility" and suggested he had kept her dogs and had not been paying child support.

She went on: "Wake the fuck up take some responsibility I will not take your shit anymore! I’m done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.“Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

Kelly Osbourne appears to slam ex-partner Sid Wilson. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne

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In a collection of stories on a white background, Kelly shared a quote, which read: "My job is to protect my kids.

Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgements I didn't ask for. My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety. I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything."

Another post read: "My son's little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say... I will protect it at all costs".

Kelly Osbourne shares messages on motherhood on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne

Back in 2023 it was reported that Osbourne and Wilson welcomed a baby boy, when her mother Sharon let the cat out of the bag on live TV.

When the subject of grandparents came up on topical news programme The Talk, Sharon Osbourne now confirmed she had five grandchildren in total.

Quizzed about the latest addition to the family and asked how Kelly and Sidney were doing, she said: "Just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him."

She added: "And I'm so proud of her."

By July, the pair had shared an adorable snap of their son Sidney, who was pictured with a bat in a nod to his icon grandfather.

Kelly previously opened up about her "biggest fight" with Wilson over their son's surname, which led them having to seek couples therapy, because the DJ did not want the tot to bear both of their last name.

Kelly admitted she initially felt coerced into dropping her family name in favour of Wilson's, revealing on The Osbourne's podcast: "I felt I was forced into doing something I didn't want to do and I can never ever forgive him for that."

She added: "I feel like it was more about him pleasing his family than pleasing me and I'm his partner."

The pair did eventually change baby Sidney's surname to make it double barrelled after many sessions of therapy.

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