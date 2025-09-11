Kelly Osbourne finds her "smile again" with falconry after loss of dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne shares her new Falconry hobbie and with her late father Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne, Clarke Tolton/© A&E/courtesy Everett Collection

The youngest daughter of the late Black Sabbath legend has found her new hobby is helping her cope with the "grief and sadness" following the icon's passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne has found her smile again following the death of her rock star dad Ozzy Osbourne, thanks to an unlikely hobby.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly died on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, just over two weeks after he played his homecoming farewell show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

After sharing a post thanking everyone for their support, his youngest daughter Kelly has now taken to Instagram stories this week, to share that falconry has provided some relief.

The 40-year-old shared a picture of herself with an owl perched on her hand, and the caption: “In all my sadness & grief I have found something that truly makes me happy!”

“I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did,” she added. “I absolutely love being with the birds!”

See an image of the post below:

Kelly Osbourne is finding ways to be joyous again after the death of her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. pic.twitter.com/pB17KXLrvg — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) September 9, 2025

Her last message comes after a heartfelt Instagram story in which she broke her silence after Ozzy's funeral, which took place in his hometown on 30th July.

It began: "I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

She added: "The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Kelly Osbourne shares thanks for love and support following the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne

"Grief is a strange thing,” she continued. “It sneaks up on you in waves. I will not be ok for a while, but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

“Thank you for being there. I love you all so much, Kelly,”

Read more:

Osbourne family look at Ozzy tributes in Birmingham as procession passes Black Sabbath Bridge

In the immediate days following her father’s death, Kelly (40) also shared an Instagram message, referencing his song Changes, which she also recorded as a duet with her father in 2003.

She wrote in the post: “I feel unhappy, I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had".

Kelly was known for her very close relationship with Ozzy and the Paranoid legend was able to witness her partner and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson propose to her backstage at his farewell show just last month.

In the clip, which Kelly shared on Instagram, you can see Ozzy joke just before Wilson pop's the question: "F***off! You’re not marrying my daughter.”

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral was preceded by a procession through Birmingham, which saw his hearse travel alongside his family to Broad Street.

The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, stopped at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where Sharon and the family looked upon all the flowers and tributes which had been left by fans.

Fans lined the streets and cheered as Ozzy's hearse passed by, with many chanting "Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy" and some throwing single flowers on the car, which bore the words OZZY in purple flowers, with a cross on top of his coffin.

Fans gather as Ozzy Osbourne's family view tributes in Birmingham

Read more: