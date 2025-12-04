Kelly Osbourne shares gratitude as she accepts Ozzy Osbourne's Lord Mayor's Award in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly in 2020. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jenny Mensah

The late Black Sabbath legend's daughter was also touched by city's Books Of Condolence for her father.

Birmingham paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on what would have been his 77th Birthday yesterday (3rd December) by posthumously bestowing him with the Lord Mayor's Award.

The honour was presented to Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Ken Wood in a private ceremony, which gave her the opportunity to read the tributes left for the legendary Black Sabbath rocker in special Books of Condolence since his passing in July.

In a video shared on Birmingham City Council's Facebook page, Kelly began: "Hello I'm Kelly Osbourne and I'd like to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man on the planet.

"I mean, we're here today receiving the Lord Mayor's Award. We got to see the Books of Condolence(s) that have hundreds of thousands of signatures in. It's beyond our wildest dreams. We can't thank you enough."

She went on: "And the one thing that my father was most proud of was that he was a Brummie and Birmingham has done him proud."

The award honours Ozzy's outstanding service to his home city, acknowledging his impact on Birmingham's cultural and musical identity.

It wasn't the only event that marked the Prince Of Darkness' first heavenly birthday on Wednesday.

A tribute wall was also installed by Central BID Birmingham at Ozzy's Working Class Hero exhibition, which is currently being held at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Sharing a video of the papering of the wall, they explained: "It features 77 messages of love for Ozzy, picked at random, from over 50,000 tributes left for him by his fans in Birmingham and from around the world, which were carefully saved. There are also hundreds more being shown on a digital screen and all tributes have now been passed to the Osbourne family."

Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, floral tributes were laid by Ozzy's family at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A tribute which was etched on a wooden plaque from his wife Sharon read: "Happy Birthday my darling, Eternal love Sharon."

A second dedication from his kids at the landmark on r8670 Hollywood Boulevard read: "WE LOVE YOU DADDY," with love sent from Louis, Aimee, Kelly & Jack.

Sharon, Kelly and Jack came together last month, to share their first YouTube video detailing how they are coping with the loss of their husband and father.

In the video entitled "Remembering Ozzy: The Osbournes Unfiltered on Grief, Legacy & Love An Exclusive Family Tribute", they discussed everything from the outpouring of love and support from around the world, to Ozzy's battle to make it on stage for his farewell show at Villa Park.

The Osbournes Honor Ozzy: A Raw, Emotional Tribute to the Prince of Darkness | The Osbournes Podcast

The video aired as Jack had landed in Australia and began to take part in ITV celebrity reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Jack has been candid with his castmates so far, sharing his thoughts on grieving his father as well as opening up about his life growing up in the spotlight.

"It was definitely a shock," he admitted in a heart-warming conversation with Emmerdale star Lisa Riley. "I mean we knew he was sick for a while, but we didn't think it would be that quick."

"He would be so supportive of this," he added, talking about his move to enter the Australian jungle, Although he admitted things were still fresh and he was still navigating his grief.

Jack Osbourne gets emotional over Ozzy's death on I'm A Celeb

