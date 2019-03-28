Keith Flint’s funeral procession through Braintree: The Prodigy fans encouraged to pay their respects

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at Glastonbury in 2009. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

The Prodigy frontman died earlier this month and his funeral will take place on Friday 29 March.

Fans of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint have been invited to line his funeral procession in Essex on Friday.

Flint died on 4 March aged 49 and it was confirmed that he took his own life.

In a statement, the band announced that they had cancelled all future live shows and explained: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.”

They went on to call him “A true pioneer, innovator and legend."

Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!

If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday pic.twitter.com/cMTDv2jKi9 — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 23, 2019

Where does the funeral take place?

Keith Flint’s funeral is taking place at St Mary’s Church, Bocking, Braintree, Essex CM7 5JY on Friday 29 March at 15.30. The church service will be for family and friends, and will not be open to the public. Speakers relaying the ceremony will be outside the church.

Where does the funeral procession start?

Fans have been told that the procession will start at the top of Courtauld Road, at the roundabiout of Railway Street and Coggeshall Road. The procession starts at 3pm on Friday 29 March.

The procession will then proceed along Courtauld Road, onto Bradford Street and then left on to Church Lane (the B1053).

According to Essex Live, police have warned that the roads will not be closed during the procession and have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree in 1990, and he met Flint at a party.

The band - which also featured Leeroy Thronhill and MC Maxim - were part of the explosion of rave culture with their debut single Charly. It made Number 3 in the UK charts and the accompanying album The Prodigy Experience also made the Top 20 the next year.

The band had their greatest success in 1997 with their third album The Fat Of The Land, which spawned two number 1 singles, the iconic Firestarter and Breathe. That year saw The Prodigy win Best British Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, an award they also received in 1998.

Their other hits include Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance), Voodoo People and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

The Prodigy’s latest album was No Tourists, which was released November 2018 and the group were set to tour the album this year, including a headline slot at Snowbombing next month.