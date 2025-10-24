Jon Bon Jovi says Oasis reunion will "give a lot of young rock bands the opportunity to shine again"

By Jenny Mensah

The Bon Jovi frontman discussed the band's Forever Tour dates and how bands like Oasis have proved rock and roll is alive and well.

Jon Bon Jovi has credited Oasis getting back together with inspiring young rock bands.

The Livin' On A Prayer rocker gave a press conference at Wembley Stadium this Friday (24th October) to talk about his band's Forever Tour and fans' desire to still experience big rock shows.

“I think that post COVID people wanted that kind of experiential thing, people wanted to get together and feel that joy," he mused. "So it’s bigger than ever. There was a time I think 10, 12 years ago that I used to hear people say, ‘Rock is dead.’ I think rock is alive and well again."

Referring to the Gallagher brothers and their reunion announcement in 2024, followed by their Live '25 tour, he added: "The promise of what Oasis brought last year is gonna give a lot of young rock bands the opportunity to shine again.

“So I think it’s good that stadium acts are able to fill buildings and people are enjoying them again.”

Bon Jovi will embark on their Forever Tour next summer, kicking off their string of dates with four shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, before visiting Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin's Croke Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

The announcement comes after the GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of famers' much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

On the announcement, the frontman previously said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

See the full dates and ticket info below...

Bon Jovi Forever Tour poster. Picture: Press

For tickets to Bon Jovi's New York shows, fans can sign up now at bonjovi.com to access the artist presale, powered by Seated, which begins on Monday 27th October at 10am ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday 31st October at 10am ET.

For Bon Jovi's UK and Ireland dates, fans can pre-order FOREVER (Legendary Edition) at shop.bonjovi.com to access the presale, which starts on Monday 27th October at 9am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which takes place on Friday 31st October at 9am local time via bonjovi.com & LiveNation.co.uk.

Bon Jovi's 2026 Forever tour dates:

Tuesday 7th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 9th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 12th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday 14th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday 28th August Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday 30th August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday 4th September London, UK, Wembley Stadium

