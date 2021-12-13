Jingle Jam 2021: Toby Tarrant VS Rich Wolfenden: Football Manager Face-off

Join Toby and Rich in a special LIVE charity stream tonight!

This year, Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise has been selected as an official partner for Jingle Jam.

Jingle Jam is the world’s biggest charity gaming event, where gamers come together to raise money for some amazing causes.

So, on Monday 13th December Radio X presenters Toby Tarrant and Rich Wolfenden will be facing off against each other on Football Manager.

They’ll be taking on the infamous Liverpool FC vs Everton FC match in Football Manager 2022. Who will be victorious?

And, by donating just £35 to Make Some Noise as part of this year’s Jingle Jam you can get your hands on a PC games collection worth £650.

Full list of 55 full games in the collection – worth £650

NB All games are PC Games. With the likes of Valfaris, Cluster Truck, and Kind Words included, there are some stellar games in the bundle.

Scanning the Jingle Jam 2021 games list reveals co-op games, party titles, platformers, narrative adventures, and more. Here’s the full list of all included games:

12 Is Better Than 6

20xx

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust

Barony

Barotrauma

Boreal Blade

Cluster Truck

Crowntakers

Disc Room

Embr

Empyrion: Galactic Survival

Farm Manager 2018

Four Sided Fantasy

Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island

Golf It

Hearthlands

Heaven’s Vault

Helheim Hassle

Hyper Light Drifter

Jumpala

Just Die Already

Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2

Kind Words

Make Sail

Murder By Numbers

Murderous Pursuits

Northgard

Oco

Pankapu

Pathway

PC Building Simulator

PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids

Project Winter

Radical Rabbit Stew

Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

Samurai Gunn

Scoot Kaboom and the Tomb of Doom

Shift Happens

Sizeable

Surviving Mars

Tales of the Neonsea

The First Tree

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart

The World Next Door

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Unrailed

Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition

Valfaris

Wheels of Aurelia

Wildermyth

With It!

XThrust

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.