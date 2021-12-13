Jingle Jam 2021: Toby Tarrant VS Rich Wolfenden: Football Manager Face-off
Join Toby and Rich in a special LIVE charity stream tonight!
This year, Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise has been selected as an official partner for Jingle Jam.
Jingle Jam is the world’s biggest charity gaming event, where gamers come together to raise money for some amazing causes.
So, on Monday 13th December Radio X presenters Toby Tarrant and Rich Wolfenden will be facing off against each other on Football Manager.
They’ll be taking on the infamous Liverpool FC vs Everton FC match in Football Manager 2022. Who will be victorious?
Kick off is at 8:45pm tonight - you can find the stream here
And, by donating just £35 to Make Some Noise as part of this year’s Jingle Jam you can get your hands on a PC games collection worth £650.
Full list of 55 full games in the collection – worth £650
NB All games are PC Games. With the likes of Valfaris, Cluster Truck, and Kind Words included, there are some stellar games in the bundle.
Scanning the Jingle Jam 2021 games list reveals co-op games, party titles, platformers, narrative adventures, and more. Here’s the full list of all included games:
- 12 Is Better Than 6
- 20xx
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Barony
- Barotrauma
- Boreal Blade
- Cluster Truck
- Crowntakers
- Disc Room
- Embr
- Empyrion: Galactic Survival
- Farm Manager 2018
- Four Sided Fantasy
- Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island
- Golf It
- Hearthlands
- Heaven’s Vault
- Helheim Hassle
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Jumpala
- Just Die Already
- Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2
- Kind Words
- Make Sail
- Murder By Numbers
- Murderous Pursuits
- Northgard
- Oco
- Pankapu
- Pathway
- PC Building Simulator
- PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids
- Project Winter
- Radical Rabbit Stew
- Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad
- Samurai Gunn
- Scoot Kaboom and the Tomb of Doom
- Shift Happens
- Sizeable
- Surviving Mars
- Tales of the Neonsea
- The First Tree
- The Void Rains Upon Her Heart
- The World Next Door
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Unrailed
- Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition
- Valfaris
- Wheels of Aurelia
- Wildermyth
- With It!
- XThrust
Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.