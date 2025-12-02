Jimmy Eat World announce Bleed American 25th anniversary outdoor UK dates, including London's Gunnersbury Park

Jimmy Eat World are headed on UK tour dates. Picture: Jimi Giannatti

By Jenny Mensah

The Middle rockers will mark 25 years since the release of their 2001 album with a trio of dates in the UK.

Jimmy Eat World have announced a series of massive outdoor dates for summer 2026.

The American pop-punkers will mark 25 years of their fourth studio album, Bleed American, with three shows on this side of the pond for their British fans.

Jim Adkins and co kick off their dates with a headline gig at The Piece Hall, Halifax on 14th August, before moving onto Cardiff Castle on 15th August and bringing them to a close with a huge show in the capital at London's Gunnersbury Park on 16th August 2026.

Jimmy Eat World will be joined by special guests Rise Against, The Get Up Kids and Jay Som - with the latter only playing on their London date.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 5th December from 10am here.

Jimmy Eat World’s 2026 UK tour dates:

14th August – Halifax, The Piece Hall*

15th August – Cardiff Castle*

16th August – London, Gunnersbury Park

* without Jay Som

Jimmy Eat World - The Middle (Official Music Video)

