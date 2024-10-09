Jimi Hendrix Electric Lady Studios deluxe album boxset & documentary is released

A new Jimi Hendrix deluxe boxset is set for release. Picture: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, which comes complete as 3CDs, five LPs and a documentary, is out now.

A new Jimi Hendrix boxset and film have been released.

The Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision deluxe boxset is available as 3CD and 1 Blu-ray, 5LP and 1 Blu-ray and includes the feature-length documentary of the same name.

Also included in the set is 39 tracks - 38 of which are previously unreleased - that were recorded by the new-look Jimi Hendrix Experience (Billy Cox on bass, Mitch Mitchell on drums) at Electric Lady Studios between June and August of 1970.

The project also contains 20 newly created 5.1 surround sound mixes of the entire First Rays Of The New Rising Sun album, plus the three bonus tracks Valleys Of Neptune, Pali Gap and Lover Man.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision boxset and documentary is out now. Picture: Press

Also included in its boxset of the same name is the feature-length documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision. Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film features exclusive interviews with Steve Winwood (who joined Hendrix on the first night of recording at the new studio), Experience bassist Billy Cox and original Electric Lady staff members who helped Hendrix realise his dream.

The documentary also includes never-before-seen footage and photos as well as track breakdowns of Hendrix classics such as Freedom, Angel and Dolly Dagger by Eddie Kramer.

Along with the news comes Jimi Hendrix’s New York- a brand-new short film that acts as a companion piece to the project and tells the story of the Seattle-born musician’s meteoric rise in the 1960s and move to Manhattan towards the end of the decade.

Hosted by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steven Van Zandt (E Street Band, The Sopranos, Little Steven’s Underground Garage), the short documentary is interspersed with live footage and photos and contains exclusive interviews with engineer/producer Eddie Kramer and Hendrix’s friend and clothier Colette Harron.

Watch it below:

Jimi Hendrix’s New York

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision 5LP tracklist:

DISC ONE

SIDE ONE

1) Ezy Ryder [Alternate Mix]* 6/18/70

2) Valleys Of Neptune [Alternate Version]* 6/15/70

3) Straight Ahead [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/17/70

4) Astro Man [Takes 9 & 10]* 6/24/70

5) Drifting [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/25/70

6) Night Bird Flying [Take 25]* 6/16/70

SIDE TWO

1) Earth Blues [Alternate Mix]* 6/26/70

2) Drifter’s Escape [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/17/70

3) Astro Man [Take 14]* 6/24/70

4) Further Up The Road* 6/24/70

DISC TWO

SIDE ONE

1) Dolly Dagger [Takes 17 & 18]* 7/1/70

2) Lover Man 7/20/70

3) Freedom [Take 4]* 6/25/70

4) Angel [Take 7]* 7/23/70

5) Beginnings [Take 5]*

SIDE TWO

1) The Long Medley [Astro Man / Beginnings / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) / Midnight Lightning (Keep On Groovin’) / Freedom]* 6/24/70

DISC THREE

SIDE ONE

1) Freedom [Alternate Version]* 7/19/70

2) Valleys Of Neptune [Demo]* 6/70

3) Tune X*/Just Came In [Take 6]* 7/22/70

4) Drifting [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

5) Messing Around [Take 17]* 6/16/70

SIDE TWO

1) Tune X* / Just Came In (Take 8)* 7/22/70

2) Dolly Dagger [Alternate Version]* 7/19/70

3) Come Down Hard On Me [take 15]* 7/15/70

4) Heaven Has No Sorrow [Demo]* 6/70

DISC FOUR

SIDE ONE:

1) Midnight Lightning* / Beginnings* 7/1/70

2) Dolly Dagger [Mix 2]* 8/20/70

3) Belly Button Window [Take 1]* 7/23/70

SIDE TWO

1) Night Bird Flying [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

2) Freedom [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

3) Straight Ahead [Alternate Mix]* 8/20/70

4) In From The Storm [Alternate Mix]* 8/24/70

DISC FIVE

SIDE ONE

1) Bolero* / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

2) Drifter’s Escape [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

SIDE TWO

1) Bleeding Heart [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

2) Drifting [Alternate Version]* 11/20/70

3) Astro Man [Alternate Version]* 8/22/70

4) Room Full Of Mirrors [Alternate Version]* 10/20/70

5) Angel [Alternate Version]* 10/19/70

*Previously unreleased

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision 3CD tracklist:

DISC ONE

1) Ezy Ryder [Alternate Mix]* 6/18/70

2) Valleys Of Neptune [Alternate Version]* 6/15/70

3) Straight Ahead [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/17/70

4) Drifter’s Escape [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/17/70

5) Astro Man [Takes 9 & 10]* 6/24/70

6) Astro Man [Take 14]* 6/24/70

7) Drifting [Takes 1 & 2]* 6/25/70

8) Night Bird Flying [Take 25]* 6/16/70

9) Farther Up The Road* 6/24/70

10) The Long Medley [Astro Man / Beginnings / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) / Midnight Lightning (Keep On Groovin’) / Freedom]* 6/24/70

DISC TWO

1) Earth Blues [Alternate Mix]* 6/26/70

2) Dolly Dagger [Takes 17 & 18]* 7/1/70

3) Angel [Take 7]* 7/23/70

4) Beginnings [Take 5]* 7/1/70

5) Lover Man 7/20/70

6) Tune X* / Just Came In [Take 6]* 7/22/70

7) Heaven Has No Sorry [Demo]* 6/26/70

8) Freedom [Take 4]* 6/25/70

9) Valleys Of Neptune [Demo]* 6/26/70

10) Come Down Hard On Me [Take 15]* 7/15/70

11) Dolly Dagger [Alternate Version]* 7/19/70

12) Messing Around [Take 17]* 6/16/70

13) Tune X* / Just Came In [Take 8]* 7/22/70

14) Drifting [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

15) Freedom [Alternate Version]* 7/19/70

16) Belly Button Window [Take 1]* 7/23/70

DISC THREE

1) Dolly Dagger [Mix 2]* 8/20/70

2) Night Bird Flying [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

3) Freedom [Alternate Version]* 8/20/70

4) Midnight Lightning* / Beginnings* 7/1/70

5) Straight Ahead [Alternate Mix]* 8/20/70

6) In From The Storm [Alternate Mix]* 8/24/70

7) Bolero* / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

8) Drifter’s Escape [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

9) Astro Man [Alternate Version]* 8/22/70

10) Bleeding Heart [Alternate Mix]* 8/22/70

11) Drifting [Alternate Version]* 11/20/70

12) Room Full Of Mirrors [Alternate Version]* 10/19/70

13) Angel [Alternate Version]* 10/19/70

*Previously unreleased

First Rays of the New Rising Sun + Bonus Tracks 5.1 Mixes (contained on Blu-ray with both vinyl and CD versions of package)

1) Freedom

2) Izabella

3) Night Bird Flying

4) Angel

5) Room Full of Mirrors

6) Dolly Dagger

7) Ezy Ryder

8) Drifting

9) Beginnings

10) Stepping Stone

11) My Friend

12) Straight Ahead

13) Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

14) Earth Blues

15) Astro Man

16) In From the Storm

17) Belly Button Window

18) Pali Gap (from Rainbow Bridge album)

19) Lover Man (from Jimi Hendrix Experience box set)

20) Valleys of Neptune (from Valleys of Neptune album)

All 20 tracks available in 5.1 surround sound audio for first time ever