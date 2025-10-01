Watch Jeremy Allen White perform Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run in Deliver Me From Nowhere clip

Jeremy Allen White performs Born To Run in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Picture: YouTube/20th Century Fox

The Bear actor portrays Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, which is due out in October.

A clip of Jeremy Allen White performing one of Bruce Springsteen's biggest hits has been released.

The Bear actor is set to portray The Boss in the upcoming biopic, which is set for release in October this year and we've been given a new snippet of what to expect from his performance.

Watch his take on Springsteen's 1981 Born To Run performance at the Riverfront Coliseum in the official clip below:

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | "Born to Run" Official Clip | In Theaters Oct 24

Springsteen has already publicly praised Jeremy Allen White's vocals and given them his seal of approval.

Asked about his thought of White in the role, The Boss told Jim Rotolo in an interview for Sirius XM: “It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

The Born In The U.S.A singer added: "Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."

Deliver Me from Nowhere - which is based on Waren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name - focusses on Springsteen at a pivotal moment of his career and the creation of his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

A description of the film in a press release reads: "From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

The poster for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Picture: From 20th Century Studios

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits cinemas on 24th October 2025.Watch its official trailer below:

Watch the Deliver Me from Nowhere Official Trailer

