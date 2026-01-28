Jeff Buckley enters US Top 100 charts 29 years after passing amid TikTok fame

The resurgence of the late musician's music also comes amid the release of new documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.

Jeff Buckley has entered the Billboard Top 100 after almost 30 decades since his passing.

The late singer-songwriter's track Lover, You Should've Come Over, which is taken from his seminal debut album Grace, is currently sitting at No.97 on the US chart this week, thanks in part to its popularity on TikTok.

The song has made itself onto 346.8K videos on the social media platform and counting, with users showcasing the song for various uses.

The song's success could also have been in part down to a recent documentary It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley, which includes the lyrics of the track.

Watch the emotional trailer for the film below:

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Official Trailer

The documentary, which is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil, Janis: Little Girl Blue, West Of Memphis), explores the life and career of the singer-songwriter for the first time, with backing from Buckley's mother Mary Guibert.

A description of the film explains It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley "covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Grace.

"Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff’s former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music’s most influential and enigmatic figures."

It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley was released in US cinemas last year and comes to UK cinemas on 13th February 2026.

Buckley, who died aged 30 of accidental drowning on 29th May 1997, only released one studio album while he was alive.

The critically-acclaimed record - which also includes its title track Grace, Last Goodbye and a stunning rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah - is often cited as one of the most important albums of its time, with famous fans in the likes of Radiohead, Muse, Brad Pitt, Robert Plant, Morrissey and the late David Bowie.

Jeff Buckley - Grace (Official Video)

Before his passing, Buckley was working on his sophomore album with the working title My Sweetheart The Drunk with Tom Verlaine on producing duties.

After his tragic death Buckley's demos were released posthumously as Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk in May 1998, spawning the likes of The Sky Is a Landfill, Everybody Here Wants You and Yard of Blonde Girls.

