James Ford says producing HELP(2) was a "godsend" and restored his faith in humanity

James Ford says producing HELP(2) was a "godsend"

By Jenny Mensah

The acclaimed producer told Radio X's John Kennedy how he had worked on much of the album while dealing with the serious illness.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Ford has discussed working on War Child's HELP(2) album and described it as a "godsend" amid his leukaemia battle.

The renowned producer worked with a host of artists including Arctic Monkeys, Damon Albarn, Wet Leg and Fontaines D.C. on the charity record, which is released today (Friday 6th March), and told Radio X's John Kennedy how the project restored his faith in humanity.

"I've been recovering from leukaemia and I unfortunately got ill again in the week running up to Abbey Road and so I was actually in the ICU with a tube coming out of my neck for the actual Abbey Road recording session," he revealed in the special X-Posure track-by-track playback of the album. "So it was quite, quite a challenging time in a number of ways. And then as I kind of came out of that situation, I was getting the files from different sessions and actually finished off a lot of the recordings while still on the ward."

Speaking of working on the album's first track, Opening Night, in particular he added: "You know, the Arctic Monkeys song, [frontman] Alex [Turner] was sending me vocals and bits of guitar from his own studio and I was mixing and arranging the track sitting on sitting on the ward."

Listen to the full chat on X-Posure with John Kennedy tonight from 11pm on Global Player.

Read more:

James Ford talks to Radio X's John Kennedy for a track by track playback of HELP(2). Picture: Radio X/Press

The composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter - who's also known for being a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets - reflected on the timing of the record, which kept him distracted during his illness and allowed him to feel connected, despite doing a lot of the sessions remotely with his "face on a laptop".

"I suppose me getting ill in the middle of it, the whole War Child thing, for me personally was godsend, honestly," he told Radio X. "It was amazing to still feel connected and, you know, useful, I suppose."

"For me personally, it was an amazing experience, bit then I think also with a project like this, it sort of affords you, this a different approach," he added. "It's an excuse to get people together that wouldn't normally get together and collaborate with, you know, and kind of almost force these collaborations that wouldn't normally happen without, you know, a lot of pushing.

"So it was a fantastic, fantastic experience to be able to sort of set all these different relationships up and see how they developed, you know, and we're very, very proud of the result. We think it's a great record."

Listen to the full chat on X-Posure with John Kennedy tonight from 11pm on Global Player.

Help(2) which also includes contributions from Pulp, English Teacher, Depeche Mode, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell, Young Fathers, Anna Calvi, Foals, Arlo Parks, Ezra Collective, Graham Coxon and Olivia Rodrigo is out now.

See its tracklisting below and stream it in full now.

See the full HELP(2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

Read more:

War Child UK is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war.

Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many.

War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.War Child UK is a member of the War Child Alliance, a global foundation made up of five fundraising offices and 14 programme offices.

The story behind the original record and its recording is now legend: all of the songs were recorded on one single day, Monday 4th September 1995, mixed the following day, and released to the buying public a few days later, on Saturday 9th September. The idea to record in 24 hours came from John Lennon, who, when discussing his 1970 record ‘Instant Karma’ said that records should be like newspapers, reflecting events as they are happening.

‘HELP’ sold over 70,000 copies on day one and reached No.1 in the UK compilation charts and would have reached No.1 on the UK albums chart had it been eligible. Following its release, the record won both a specially created BRIT Award, collected by Thom Yorke, and a Q Award to recognise its impact. It was also nominated for the 1996 Mercury Prize; Pulp won that year with ‘Different Class’ but donated the prize fund to War Child.