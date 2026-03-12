Jack Osbourne welcomes baby daughter named Ozzy after late father and Black Sabbath icon

Ozzy and Jack Osbourne with the announcement of his baby girl. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, Instagram/JackOsbourne

By Jenny Mensah

Jack and his wife Aree have welcomed a new baby girl into the family eight months after the passing of the Prince of Darkness.

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree have announced the birth of their daughter, revealing she's named after his late father and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne.

The podcaster, director and television personality revealed after leaving I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that he was expecting his second child with his wife and fifth overall, calling the news "a healthy distraction"

In a post on Instagram, the couple jointly shared a mini clip of the bundle of joy with the caption: "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne".

See the newest member of the Osbourne family pictured sleeping next to a toy bat in honour of her late grandfather.

Little Ozzy is the latest to join Jack's impressive brood, adding to three-year-old Maple, his previous daughter with his wife Aree, and Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora - who he shares with his ex wife Lisa Stelly.

The news comes after the Prince of Darkness was posthumously awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award at The BRIT Awards 2026, which was accepted by Sharon and daughter Kelly at The Co-op Live, Manchester.

"I'm honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband, this lifetime achievement award, Sharon began in her lengthy speech. "God knows that I wish he was here to accept it. So you've got the booby prize, you've got me doing it. But I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now and I know what he's thinking.

"He hated to make speeches, he hated listening to speeches. And he'll be saying, "just say thank you and get off that stage. But I'm not going to because I have to waffle on a bit. We all know how fickle this industry can be and my old man was blessed with a one in a million career."

See their full acceptance speech below:

Ozzy Osbourne Wins the Lifetime Achievement award | The BRIT Awards 2026

The glittering ceremony was brought to a close by a tribute performance of Ozzy's 1991 hit No More Tears, which was performed by Robbie Williams, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde.

"No More Tears" (Live) - Ozzy Tribute at The Brits 2026

