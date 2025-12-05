Watch Jack Osbourne mark dad Ozzy's 77th heavenly birthday on I'm A Celeb

Jack Osbourne with his late father Ozzy Osbourne inset. Picture: ITV/ Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The I'm A Celebrity contestant let his campmates know the late Black Sabbath would have been 77 this Wednesday.

Jack Osbourne has paid tribute to his father Ozzy while in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly passed away on 22nd July, aged 76, just weeks after his farewell gig at Villa Park.

His son Jack is taking part in this year's I'm A Celeb and on Wednesday (3rd December) he opened up to his bandmates of his father's birthday.

As the celebs polished off their dinner, he told them: "It's my dad's birthday today."

"He would be 77, he added after the camp toasted the Brummie legend.

When Tom Read Wilson asked what he did last year to celebrate, Jack recalled: "I think we just hung out at the house."

He added: "I think the most remarkable thing about it all is that he got to say goodbye to everyone and he went out at home. It's how we all wanna go, right?"

Watch the poignant moment, which aired on I'm A Celeb below:

Jack Osbourne marks Ozzy’s 77th birthday on I’m A Celeb

Back in the UK, Birmingham paid tribute to Ozzy on 3rd December by posthumously bestowing him with the Lord Mayor's Award.

The honour was presented to Ozzy's daughter Kelly by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Ken Wood in a private ceremony, which gave her the opportunity to read the tributes left for the legendary rocker in special Books of Condolence.

In a video shared on Birmingham City Council's Facebook page, Kelly said: "Hello I'm Kelly Osbourne and I'd like to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man on the planet.

"I mean, we're here today receiving the Lord Mayor's Award. We got to see the Books of Condolence(s) that have hundreds of thousands of signatures in. It's beyond our wildest dreams. We can't thank you enough."

She went on: "And the one thing that my father was most proud of was that he was a Brummie and Birmingham has done him proud."

Watch her video message below:

The award honours Ozzy's outstanding service to his home city, acknowledging his impact on Birmingham's cultural and musical identity.

In the city, a tribute wall was also installed by Central BID Birmingham at Ozzy's Working Class Hero exhibition, which is currently being held at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Sharing they explained: "It features 77 messages of love for Ozzy, picked at random, from over 50,000 tributes left for him by his fans in Birmingham and from around the world, which were carefully saved. There are also hundreds more being shown on a digital screen and all tributes have now been passed to the Osbourne family."

On the other side of the pond, floral tributes were laid by Ozzy's family at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A tribute which was etched on a wooden plaque from his wife Sharon read: "Happy Birthday my darling, Eternal love Sharon."

A second dedication from his kids at the landmark on 8670 Hollywood Boulevard read: "WE LOVE YOU DADDY," with love sent from Louis, Aimee, Kelly & Jack.

