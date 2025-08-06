Jack Osbourne speaks out on loss of dad Ozzy Osbourne: "My heart has hurt too much"

The late Ozzy Osbourne with his son Jack in 2011. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The producer and podcaster has shared his heartbreak at his father's passing and paid tribute to the Black Sabbath legend.

Jack Osbourne has broken his silence following the passing of his dad Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly died on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, just weeks after the played his farewell show in Villa Park.

After his funeral procession visited his hometown of Birmingham the following Wednesday (30th July) and the Prince of Darkness was laid to rest on his Buckinghamshire estate, his son Jack has now paid tribute on Instagram sharing his heartbreak at the loss of his father.

Sharing a reel, which showed a selection of clips with his dad from throughout the years, he began: "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him “Dad”. "

The producer and podcaster went on to share a Hunter S. Thompson quote, adding: "My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said:



“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty

and well-preserved body...

but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out,

and loudly proclaiming,

‘Wow! What a ride!’”



"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.



"I love you dad."

Jack's moving tribute comes just after his younger sister, Kelly, thanked the public for their support in the recent weeks since her father's passing.

A post shared to her Instagram Story read: "I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

She added: "The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Kelly Osbourne shares thanks for love and support following the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/KellyOsbourne

"Grief is a strange thing,” she continued. “It sneaks up on you in waves. I will not be ok for a while, but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

“Thank you for being there. I love you all so much, Kelly,”

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been confirmed

According to the Guardian, the documents listed “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)”.

As reported by the Daily Mail, his official death certificate also listed the musician's occupation as: "songwriter, performer and rock legend".

